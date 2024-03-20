Spring is the season of festivals. The arrival of the season is celebrated in many different ways. Nowruz, or Navroz, is a festival celebrated by the Persian community. It marks the beginning of the new year and is celebrated worldwide by over 300 million people. The community celebrates it as the beginning of the Iranian New Year, commonly known as the Persian New Year. The day is based on the Iranian solar Hijri calendar. 'Nowruz' is a Persian word where 'now' means 'new', while 'ruz' translates to 'day'. Thus, Nowruz means 'new day'. Its spelling and pronunciation may vary depending on the country. In 2024, Nowruz will be celebrated on March 20, which falls on a Wednesday. Here's a collection of Nowruz 2024 greetings, wishes, messages, quotes, HD wallpapers and SMS to share with family and friends. Nowruz Mubarak 2024 Wishes: Send Persian New Year Greetings, HD Images, WhatsApp Messages, SMS and Facebook Status To Celebrate the Day

Nowruz typically falls around March 21, which is also the vernal equinox of the year. Nowruz is a widely observed festival celebrated by millions of people across the world, especially in countries such as Iran, Afghanistan, Azerbaijan, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan, and other regions with Persian cultural influence. This festival holds special importance for Persians. They gather together, wear new clothes, decorate their homes, pray, and enjoy a festive meal on this day.

Happy Parsi New Year (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Wishing You and Your Loved Ones a Joyous Nowruz Celebration! May Your Days Be Filled With Happiness, Success, and Good Health.

Nowruz has been celebrated for more than 3,000 years and is a well-known festival in the Balkans, the Black Sea region, the Caucasus, Central Asia, the Middle East, and other regions. Nowruz, the Persian New Year, is celebrated by many countries and regions around the world. Each country has its own unique customs and traditions. Just before Nowruz, people perform traditional spring cleaning; families gather together and exchange wishes; the eldest member of the family distributes sweets, and the younger children receive coins and gifts. Nowruz celebrations also include preparing a Nowruz table, which is decorated with various symbolic items. The most commonly included items are water, candles, green sprouts, eggs, and various fruits. These represent purity, brightness, abundance, happiness, and fertility in the new year.

Nowruz is a joyful festival celebrating spring and the triumph of light over

darkness. It includes rituals, ceremonies, cultural events, and a special meal shared with loved ones. It's a time to reflect, express gratitude, and look forward to new beginnings.

