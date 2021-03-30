Odisha Day 2021 is here! It is a little-known fact that Odisha is the 8th largest state (by area) and the 11th largest (by population) in our country. The state has a grand history of varied culture and heritage. The region is also popularly known as ‘Utkala’. The occasion of Odisha Day is celebrated to commemorate the formation of Odisha as a separate state. There’s a lot to find out when it comes to the observance of Odisha Day, which is also popularly known as Utkala Dibasa and Odisha Dibasa. At LatestLY, you will find all the details of Odisha Day 2021 – its date, history, significance and celebrations.

What is the date of Odisha Day 2021?

Like every year, the occasion of Odisha Day will be celebrated on April 1. This year the festive event of Utkala Dibasa will take place on Thursday.

What is the history of Odisha Day?

It was on this day, i.e. April 1, in the year 1936, the state of Odisha was carved out from Bihar and Orissa Province, along with Koraput and Ganjam from the Madras Presidency. After Odisha was formed, it had six districts namely Cuttack, Puri, Baleswar, Sambalpur, Koraput, and Ganjam.

Cuttack also happens to be the first capital of Odisha. It is a known fact that Odisha was previously known as Orissa. It was in 2011 when the states name was changed to Odisha. As of April 2019, Odisha now has 30 districts.

What is the significance of Odisha Day and how is it celebrated?

Odisha is one of the biggest states in India, both area and population-wise. Its rich and varied culture, history, and heritage have contributed a lot to Indian history. It will be only fitting to celebrate a day dedicated to its formation. Hence, Odisha Day celebrations are important to the people of Odisha, as well as the people who associate themselves with the history and Odia culture.

Every year, the festive occasion of Odisha Day is celebrated in a grandeur manner across the state of Odisha. People decorate their homes, shops, and even carry out processions in the streets. The ‘jhankis’ are hugely popular in the state on Odisha Day. There are different cultural programs such as singing and dancing competitions that are organised by Odia people.

There are state-level celebrations in the state. Many politicians organise fireworks competitions to mark the celebrations of the day. It is delighting to see the night sky full of fireworks and lighting, which illuminates the festive vibes of the day.

As April 1 nears, we at LatestLY, wish you all a very Happy Odisha Day 2021. Do celebrate the rich history and heritage of this state by posting on social media, and share this article with your loved ones to enlighten them about this auspicious day.

