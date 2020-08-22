Onam 2020 starts from today, August 22. The annual harvest festival is a great deal, especially for the Malayalis, who are engaged in days-long activities. From making delicious food, to wearing new clothes and participate in so many events such as boat racing, Onam celebration is a treat to your eyes. The pandemic has cancelled many of the popular events, but the festive spirit in the hearts of Keralites remain. To celebrate the harvest festival joyously, we bring you Happy Onam 2020 messages in Malayalam. These Happy Onam wishes are perfect for sending along with WhatsApp stickers, GIFs and images to send to your family and friends. In addition, Onam 2020 messages in Malayalam can also be perfect as your Facebook and Instagram post for the festival.

As, you will significantly be celebrating Onam 2020 in your home, you can still make your presence feel to your closest friends, while celebrating the harvest festival, keeping social distance. In such case, Happy Onam 2020 messages in Malayalam, wishes and HD images becomes extremely useful. As we begin the annual festival, here we bring you Happy Onam wishes in Malayalam, messages and HD images that are perfect for sending along with WhatsApp stickers, Facebook greetings and GIFs. So, what are you waiting for? Download these set of HD images with Happy Onam 2020 wishes in Malayalam and celebrate the festival.

Onam 2020 Messages in Malayalam (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Ellavarkkum hridayam niranja Onashamsagal.

Onam Messages in Malayalam (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Ormakaludeyum, Nanmakaludeyum, Aakhoshangaludeyum, Malayaliyudeyum Onam Varavai.

Happy Onam 2020 Messages in Malayalam (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Snehatthode aayiram aayiram Onashamsagal.

Onam 2020 Wishes in Malayalam (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Hridayam niranja Onashamsagal.

Happy Onam Wishes in Malayalam (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Aishwaryathindeyum, samruddhiyudeyum thiruvonasamsagal.

Onam GIF:

Send GIF With Message: Happy Onam 2020!

How to Download Onam 2020 WhatsApp Stickers?

Like all the other festivals, Onam WhatsApp stickers are also made available online for the users. To get the latest collection of WhatsApp stickers, Android phone users can visit the Play Store app or click HERE. We hope that the above Onam 2020 wishes, messages in Malayalam and HD images will be useful to you. Happy Onam, everyone!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 22, 2020 06:50 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).