Mumbai, July 16: Every year, the Feast of Our Lady of Mount Carmel is a feast day which is celebrated on July 16. The day is a memorial feast in the Roman Catholic Church. It marks the appearance of the Blessed Virgin Mary to Carmelite Saint Simon Stock on July 16, 1251. Mount Carmel is a mountain range in Israel. People consider it a holy mountain as it is believed that Christ lived there as a child. Our Lady of Mount Carmel, or Virgin of Carmel, is the title given to the Blessed Virgin Mary in her role as patroness of the Carmelite Order, particularly within the Catholic Church.

It is believed that the Blessed Virgin Mary appeared to St Simon Stock on July 16, 1251, gave him the Brown Scapular, and said the following words, “This will be for you and for all Carmelites the privilege, that he who dies in this will not suffer eternal fire.” Scroll down to know more about Our Lady of Mount Carmel 2023 date, history and the significance of the day. Impromptu Shrine! Water Stain in the Shape of Virgin Mary Appears on Bakery Car Park in Columbia, Worshippers Pray for the End of COVID-19.

History

During the late 12th and early to mid-13th century, the first Carmelites were Christian hermits living on Mount Carmel in the Holy Land. They built a chapel which they dedicated to the Blessed Virgin, whom they conceived of in chivalric terms as the ‘Lady of the place’. Our Lady of Mount Carmel was adopted in the 19th century as the patron saint of Chile.

Every year, the feast day of Our Lady of Mount Carmel is celebrated for ten days each July in the Williamsburg neighborhood of Brooklyn in New York. An approximately sixty-five-foot tall ‘Giglio’ – a tower with a statue of Our Lady of Mount Carmel affixed atop it – is lifted and paraded on multiple dates during the festival. The festival culminates with the celebration of the liturgical feast of Our Lady on July 16.

Significance

Our Lady of Mount Carmel feast day is an important celebration that is celebrated by Christians in a variety of different ways. Some people engage in services dedicated to Our Lady of Mount Carmel while some pray to the Blessed Virgin. Epiphany 2023 Date and Significance: Know History and All About the Christian Feast Day, Also Known As Little Christmas or Three Kings’ Day.

The scapular of Our Lady of Mt Carmel or the Brown Scapular is a devotional sacramental indicating that the wearer is consecrated to Mary and is affiliated to the Carmelite order. In East Harlem in New York City in the U.S., there is an annual festival for Our Lady of Mount Carmel which is held annually since 1881.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 16, 2023 11:48 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).