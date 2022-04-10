The Holy Week of Christians began with the Palm Sunday celebration when Jesus Christ entered Jerusalem, the city of peace, as a guiding angel and King. Palm Sunday 2022 will be observed on April 10th this year, and it will lead up to Easter Day on April 17th. The date is also known by the name 'Passion Sunday', which is mentioned in all four canonical gospels, that mainly tells about the life of Christ. In many churches, you will notice that on Palm Sunday Church, goers seek blessing and share palm branches symbolizing the branches placed in front of Jesus as he entered Jerusalem. This history of Passion Sunday goes back to the period when the Messiah entered Jerusalem to accomplish his paschal mystery. Herein, the paschal mystery is, in simpler words, a process of dying and rising, death and new life. Holy Week Palm Sunday 2022 Messages & HD Wallpapers: Send Holy Sunday Images, Psalms, Bible Verses, WhatsApp Pics & Telegram Photos To Observe The Day.

Traditions And Significance Of Palm Sunday

The sixth Sunday of Lent, Palm Sunday, marks the remembrance of Jesus' last days on the cross. On the day of Passion Sunday, Messiah got a royal welcome in the town of Jerusalem when he rode on a donkey. Many people gathered and laid palm branches and trees' branches, and their cloaks across the road in front of him. For the same reason, on the first day of Passion Week, the blessing session in Churches is followed by a procession or solemn entrance into the house of God, with the participants holding the blessed branches in their hands. Biblical verses say that hundreds of people shouted "Hosanna to the Son of David on that day! Blessed is he who comes in the name of the Lord! Hosanna in the highest heaven!"

Moreover, songs and traditional hymns are sung by the people of the choir group during the palm procession. Note that Palm Sunday's date differs each year based on Lent and Spring Equinox. Along with waving Palm branches, Christian people also exchange greetings and observe fast on the day. Furthermore, the palms are ritually buried in the ground, which are then used as ashes on the day of Ash Wednesday. Also, some Christians take these palms, which are blessed by clergy, to their homes where they hang them alongside Christian art like crosses and crucifixes or keep them in their Bibles or devotionals.

