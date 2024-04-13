Pana Sankranti, also known as Maha Vishuva Sankranti or Odia New Year, is a festival celebrated primarily in the state of Odisha with great enthusiasm. The festival marks the beginning of the traditional solar new year in the Odia calendar and typically falls on April 14th each year. This year, Pana Sankranti 2024 will be celebrated on Saturday, April 13. According to Drik Panchang, the Pana Sankranti Moment will be at 09:15 PM. As we celebrate Pana Sankranti 2024, we at LatestLY, have compiled a list of Happy Pana Sankranti wishes, Pana Sankranti 2024 wishes and messages, Pana Sankranti 2024 greetings, Pana Sankranti HD wallpapers, Pana Sankranti photos, Pana Sankranti 2024 pics which you can download and share with your family and friends. You can also download these Pana Sankranti 2024 images and send them to your loved ones as Happy Pana Sankranti 2024 greetings on the special occasion.

May the Auspicious Occasion of Pana Sankranti Fill Your Life With Abundance, Prosperity, and Positivity. Have a Blessed and Joyous Pana Sankranti. Let Us Celebrate the Harvest Festival of Pana Sankranti With Gratitude for Nature's Bounty and a Spirit of Unity and Joy. Wishing You a Happy Pana Sankranti. Wishing You and Your Loved Ones a Very Happy Pana Sankranti. May This Day Bring New Beginnings, Good Health, and Happiness to Your Life. On This Pana Sankranti, Let Us Express Our Gratitude for Nature's Blessings and Celebrate the Spirit of Togetherness and Harmony. Wishing You a Very Happy Pana Sankranti. May the Sweetness of Pana, the Joy of the Harvest Season, and the Blessings of the Divine Fill Your Life With Happiness and Success. Wishing You a Happy Pana Sankranti. May Pana Sankranti Bring You Lots of Good Things Like Happiness, Wealth, and Positivity. Have a Blessed and Joyful Pana Sankranti! Let's Celebrate Pana Sankranti by Being Thankful for All the Good Things From Nature and by Coming Together in Happiness and Unity. Wishing You a Happy Pana Sankranti! Wishing You and Your Loved Ones a Very Happy Pana Sankranti. Hope This Day Brings You Fresh Starts, Good Health, and Lots of Happiness. Let's Express Our Gratitude to Nature and Enjoy Being Together on This Pana Sankranti. Wishing You a Very Happy Pana Sankranti! May Pana's Sweetness, the Joy of Harvest Time, and Blessings From the Divine Make Your Life Happy and Successful. Happy Pana Sankranti!

Maha Bishuba Sankranti (File Image)

Maha Bishuba Sankranti (File Image)

Maha Vishuba Sankranti (File Image)

Happy Odia New Year (File Image)

Pana Sankranti (File Image)

Pana Sankranti (File Image)

Pana Sankranti (File Image)

The significance of the day is that the new Odia calendar or Panjika is also introduced, which is an almanac of Hindu festivals and contains the dates of festivals, auspicious days and timings, timings of sunrise and sunset, along with horoscopes for the year. The festival is named after a traditional drink called ‘Pana’, which is made of water, crushed fruits, usually bael or wood apple or mangoes, jaggery, and spices like pepper and cardamom. Pana is distributed and consumed by people during the festival. It helps in cooling the body during the hot summer days. On this day, various traditional sweets and dishes are prepared and enjoyed by people.

