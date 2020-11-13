Every year, on November 14 India pays tribute to Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru, the first prime minister of independent India, by celebrating his birth anniversary as Children's Day, also called as 'Bal Diwas' or 'Bal Divas'. Nehru was mainly fond of children and roses. Because of his love for children, Nehru is remembered as 'Chacha Nehru'. Know the History And Celebrations of Bal Diwas Marking Jawaharlal Nehru's Birthday.

When is Nehru Jayanti or Children's Day 2020 in India?

Like every year, Children's Day is celebrated on November 14. Bal Diwas 2020 falls on Saturday. The date is significant as it pays tribute to Pandit Nehru, who was known for his love and affection for kids. Children's Day 2020 Wishes & Bal Diwas HD Images: WhatsApp Stickers, Facebook Messages, GIF Greetings and SMS to Celebrate Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru's Birth Anniversary.

What is The Story And Significance of Children’s Day?

Before 1964, India observed Children's day on November 20, which is the universal Children's Day by the United Nations. After Nehru's demise in 1964, it was decided to celebrate 'Bal Diwas' on his birth anniversary.

“The children of today will make the India of tomorrow. The way we bring them up will determine the future of the country” said Nehru, while speaking about the role of children in shaping India ahead.

On Nehru Jayanti, schools and colleges organise cultural programs and events and hold a number of competitions. However, this year, the celebrations will be held virtually due to the novel coronavirus pandemic.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 13, 2020 07:45 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).