Parama Ekadashi 2026 Vrat Katha: When Is Ekadashi in June? Know Date, Timings and Story of Sumedha, Pavitra and Kubera

Parama Ekadashi, one of the most significant fasting days dedicated to Lord Vishnu in Sanatan Dharma, is being observed today, June 11. Falling during the Shukla Paksha of Adhik Maas, Parama Ekadashi is believed to bring spiritual merit, remove obstacles and help devotees attain prosperity through sincere worship, fasting and devotion.

According to the Hindu calendar, the Ekadashi Tithi began at 12:58 am on June 10 and will conclude at 10:37 pm on June 11. As per the Udaya Tithi, devotees are observing the fast on June 11. Religious beliefs hold that observing Parama Ekadashi with discipline and faith can help alleviate suffering and bring the blessings of Lord Vishnu. When Is Parama Ekadashi 2026? Know Date, Rituals, Puja Vidhi, Vrat Timings and Parana Time.

When Is Parama Ekadashi 2026?

Parama Ekadashi is observed during the Shukla Paksha of Adhik Maas, also known as Purushottam Maas. This year, the Ekadashi Tithi started at 12:58 am on June 10 and will end at 10:37 pm on June 11. Since the Tithi is prevailing during sunrise on June 11, the fast is being observed on Thursday, June 11, according to Udaya Tithi rules.

Parama Ekadashi Puja Vidhi

Devotees observing the fast are advised to begin the day with an early morning bath and wear clean clothes before taking a vow to observe the vrat.

The traditional worship method includes:

Cleaning the home temple and purifying it with Ganga water.

Installing or worshipping the idol or image of Lord Vishnu and Goddess Lakshmi.

Offering Tulsi leaves, flowers, incense and a lamp to Lord Vishnu.

Presenting bhog with devotion.

Reciting Vishnu Sahasranama.

Reading or listening to the Parama Ekadashi Vrat Katha.

Performing the final aarti to conclude the puja.

According to religious beliefs, Ekadashi worship is considered incomplete without listening to or reciting the associated vrat katha. Padmini Ekadashi 2026 Date and Muhurat: Why This Rare Ekadashi Comes Once in 3 Years.

Why Listening To The Vrat Katha Is Important

In Hindu tradition, reading or hearing the Parama Ekadashi Vrat Katha is regarded as an essential part of the observance. It is believed that devotees do not receive the complete spiritual benefits of the fast unless they listen to or recite the story associated with the occasion. For this reason, the katha is traditionally narrated during the puja.

Parama Ekadashi Vrat Katha

According to Hindu scriptures, a poor Brahmin named Sumedha lived in the city of Kampilya with his wife Pavitra. Despite facing severe financial difficulties, the couple remained devoted to religion, charity and hospitality.

Burdened by poverty, Sumedha once considered leaving his homeland in search of a better life. However, Pavitra encouraged him to remain patient and continue following the path of faith and righteousness.

One day, the revered Sage Kaundinya visited their home. After learning about their hardships, the sage advised the couple to observe the Parama Ekadashi fast.

He explained that worshipping Lord Vishnu, observing a fast, making donations and remaining awake throughout the night on Parama Ekadashi could remove poverty and suffering.

Following the sage's guidance, Sumedha and Pavitra observed the vrat with complete devotion. Over time, prosperity gradually entered their lives and they were blessed with happiness and abundance through the grace of Lord Vishnu.

The Story Of Kubera And Parama Ekadashi

Mythological beliefs also connect Parama Ekadashi with Yaksharaj Kubera, the treasurer of the gods. According to the legend, Kubera was not always wealthy. Troubled by difficulties, he sought guidance from Lord Shiva regarding the cause of his misfortunes.

Lord Shiva advised him to observe the Ekadashi fast during Adhik Maas with sincerity and devotion. Kubera followed the instruction faithfully. Pleased with his devotion, the divine powers blessed him with the position of treasurer of the gods, making him a symbol of wealth and prosperity.

Significance Of Parama Ekadashi

Parama Ekadashi is considered more than just a religious fast. It is regarded as a day dedicated to faith, self-discipline and unwavering devotion to Lord Vishnu. Devotees believe that observing the vrat with a pure heart can help remove obstacles, reduce suffering and bring positive changes in life. The day also emphasizes spiritual growth, charity and surrender to divine blessings.

For followers of Lord Vishnu, Parama Ekadashi remains one of the most sacred observances of Adhik Maas and an important occasion for prayer, reflection and devotion.

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