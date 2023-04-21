Parashurama Jayanti marks the birth anniversary of Parashurama, the sixth incarnation of Lord Vishnu. Parashurama, the Brahmin warrior, is one of the eight immortals of Hindu mythology. He is considered one of the greatest warriors. Parashurama Jayanti falls during Shukla Paksha Tritiya in the month of Vaishakha. It is believed that Parashurama was born during Pradosh Kala, and hence the day when Tritiya prevails during Pradosh Kala is considered for Parashurama Jayanti celebrations. This year, Parashurama Jayanti 2023 will be observed on Saturday, April 22, 2023. This year, the Tritiya Tithi begins at 07:49 am on April 22, 2023, and ends at 07:47 am on April 23, 2023. Scroll down to see Parashurama Jayanti 2023 Date, Parashurama Jayanti significance and more. Akshaya Tritiya 2023 Date and Time in India: Know Akha Teej Shubh Muhurat and Significance of the Auspicious Hindu Day.

Parashurama Jayanti 2023 Date and Timings

Parashurama Jayanti 2023 will be observed on Saturday, April 22. The Tritiya Tithi begins at 07:49 am on April 22, 2023, and ends at 07:47 am on April 23, 2023.

Parashurama Jayanti Significance

Parashurama Jayanti is an important day for the Hindus as it marks the birth anniversary of Parashurama, who is the sixth incarnation of Lord Vishnu. The purpose of the sixth incarnation of Lord Vishnu is to relieve the Earth's burden by exterminating the sinful, destructive and irreligious monarchs that pillaged its resources and neglected their duties as kings. Hence, this day holds great significance among the Hindus. April 2023 Holidays Calendar With Major Festivals & Events: Get Full List of Important Dates in the Fourth Month.

Per Hindu beliefs, Parashurama still lives on Earth, unlike all other avatars. Therefore, unlike Rama and Krishna, Parashurama is not worshipped. In South India, at the holy place Pajaka near Udupi, one major temple exists, which is dedicated to Parashurama. According to Ramayana, Parashurama came to the betrothal ceremony of Sita and Lord Rama and met the 7th Avatar of Lord Vishnu.

