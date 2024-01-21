Pausha Putrada Ekadashi is an auspicious Hindu occasion that is celebrated with great devotion by devotees of Lord Vishnu. This day is especially observed by Vaishnavas, followers of Vishnu. Pausha Putrada Ekadashi, also known as Putrada Ekadashi, falls on the 11th lunar day (Ekadashi) of the fortnight of the waxing moon in the Hindu month of Pausha, which corresponds to December or January in the Gregorian calendar. This year, Pausha Putrada Ekadashi 2024 falls on Sunday, January 21, 2024. It is said that couples who long for a son fast on this day worship Lord Vishnu with devotion and seek his blessings. Scroll down to learn more about the Pausha Putrada Ekadashi 2024 date and the significance of the auspicious day. Ekadashi 2024 List for PDF Download Online: Dates, Parana Timings, Significance and Rituals of the 24 Ekadashi Vrat in the Year.

Pausha Putrada Ekadashi 2024 Date

Pausha Putrada Ekadashi 2024 falls on Sunday, January 21, 2024.

Pausha Putrada Ekadashi 2024 Parana Time

Pausha Putrada Ekadashi 2024 Parana Time - 07:15 am to 09:29 am on Monday, January 22, 2024.

Pausha Putrada Ekadashi Significance and Vidhi

Pausha Putrada Ekadashi holds great significance among Hindus, particularly those longing for a son. On the day of Putrada Ekadashi, women who long for a son fast and pray to Lord Vishnu and abstain from consuming grains, beans, cereals, and certain vegetables and spices on this day. This Pausha Putrada Ekadashi is more popular in North India, while other states give more importance to the Shravana one. The word ‘Putrada’ in Sanskrit means ‘bestower of sons’ or ‘giver of progeny’. The legend associated with this Ekadashi commonly revolves around a conversation between Lord Krishna and King Yudhishthira, emphasizing the significance of observing this fast to attain blessings related to progeny and the well-being of the family.

Pausha Putrada Ekadashi Vrat Katha

This Ekadashi is believed to be auspicious for those desiring a son and is observed with fasting, prayers, and devotional activities to seek blessings for a blessed family and prosperity. Putrada Ekadashi is also known as Pausha Putrada Ekadashi to differentiate it from the other Putrada Ekadashi in Shravana, which is also called Shravana Putrada Ekadashi.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 21, 2024 07:06 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).