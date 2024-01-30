January 30 is marked as Martyrs' Day in India as it is the day that Mahatma Gandhi - the father of our nation - was brutally assassinated by Nathuram Godse. Mahatma Gandhi’s death anniversary is observed by remembering the life and work of Gandhi Ji and all that he strived to teach our nation. On the occasion of Martyrs' Day 2024, our political leaders also take the chance to revisit the teachings of Mahatma Gandhi and spread the message of peace, non-violence and secularism. Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been consistently and actively spreading these teachings forward and has focused on raising awareness about Mahatma Gandhi’s worldview and how it has helped shape India. As we mark Martyrs' Day 2024, people are sure to look back on PM Modi’s quotes and sayings on Mahatma Gandhi and his ethics and politics.

Mahatma Gandhi was born as Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi on October 2, 1869. He was assassinated by a Hindu nationalist, Nathuram Godse, on January 30, 1948. Gandhi dedicated his life towards bringing reforms, serving people and helping form an independent India which focused on progress, growth, non violence and being a celebrated secular, socialist republic. An Indian lawyer, an anti-colonial nationalist and a political ethicist who employed nonviolent resistance to lead the successful campaign for India's independence from British rule, Gandhi’s life is full of teachings that can help each and everyone get through all the challenges of life while choosing to be better, do better and spreading peace.

As we Martyrs' Day 2024 on Mahatma Gandhi’s Death Anniversary, here are some quotes by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Gandhi Ji.

Quote reads: "Gandhiji used to say a village could only become a model when it was completely clean. Today we are heading towards making the entire country a model."

Quote reads: "Gandhiji was an Indian, but he did not just belong to India. Whether it was Martin Luthar King Jr or Nelson Mandela, their beliefs were somewhat influenced by Mahatma Gandhi's vision."

Quote Reads: "As long as thoughts of Gandhiji continue to be a significant part of humanity, his inspiration and relevance will also remain among us."

Quote Reads: "It is well known that Mahatma Gandhi brought change. But, all the more, he awakened the inner strength of people and inspired them to bring the change themselves."

Quote Reads: "Today, we are living in an era of 'How to Impress' but Gandhiji's vision was - 'How to Inspire."

It is important to note that while January 30 is dedicated as Martyrs' Day and focuses on raising awareness about the life, death and works of Mahatma Gandhi, it is not the only Martyr’s Day. India has a total of eight Martyrs' Day observations, which are dedicated to remembering the lives of various people who died serving the country and helping India become better.

