Pohela Boishakh (also spelt as Poila Baisakh) marks the beginning of the Bengali New Year 2024 or Subho Noboborsho 1431. The festival is celebrated with great enthusiasm by Bengali communities living in Bangladesh, West Bengal, Tripura, Jharkhand, and Assam, regardless of their religious beliefs. According to the Gregorian Calendar, this vibrant festival typically falls on April 14 or 15. Pohela Boishakh 2024 will be celebrated on Monday, April 15. In Bengali, the word Pohela signifies 'first', and Boishakh represents the first month of the Bengali calendar. The festival is also famous with another name, such as Pahela Baishak or Pahela Boishak, in Bengali communities. Poila Baisakh (Pohela Boishakh) 2024 Date in West Bengal: Know Timings, Rituals and Celebrations Related to Noboborsho or Bengali New Year.

Pohela Boishakh: Celebrations and Alpona Designs

Every year, Poila Baisakh is celebrated joyfully by the Bengali communities of West Bengal, Assam and Bangladesh. During the festivities, women wear vibrant coloured 'saris' and 'salwar kameez', while men dress in 'kurta'. People visit family and friends, spending quality time together. They use the Bengali phrase 'Shubho Noboborsho' to greet each other, meaning 'Happy New Year'. Special Poila Baisakh delicacies are prepared at home, and loved ones gather to enjoy the feast. Homes are cleaned and decorated with 'Alpona', a traditional Bengali art form similar to Rangoli. Drawing 'Alpona' is believed to bring good luck and prosperity to the home. 'Alpona' designs are painted on floors and walls using paints made from rice flour and water. These designs feature motifs, patterns, and symbols and are an important cultural tradition. If you are looking for inspiration to draw 'Alpona' for Pohela Boishakh 2024, check out these awesome designs below that will help you get started.

1. Simple Pohela Boishakh Alpona Design

2. Easy Pohela Boishakh Alpona Design

3. Unique Pohela Boishakh Alpona Design

4. Beautiful Pohela Boishakh Decoration

Drawing 'Alpanas' holds immense significance even in modern-day Bengal. They are used as decorations during religious and cultural festivals like Durga Puja and have been integral to traditional ceremonies such as weddings and naming ceremonies. Pohela Boishakh is a festival of unity, a time to spend with loved ones while gracefully ending a year and celebrating another year's start. We wish you and your family a blessed and prosperous year ahead!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 14, 2024 01:11 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).