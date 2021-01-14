Pongal is the annual winter festival celebrated widely in South India across 4 days from Bhogi, which coincides with Lohri celebrations in Punjab. Pongal 2021 celebrations started on January 13, as Bhogi 2021 and go on till January 16 (Kanum Pongal). However, the most important part of this festivity is Thai Pongal, which is today, January 14. Tamilians across continents are sure to take this opportunity to create delicious delicacies and also share Happy Pongal wishes, Thai Pongal 2021 messages, Pongal 2021 WhatsApp Stickers, Pongal Nalvazhthukkal Facebook Status Pictures and more. In this article, we bring you Pongal 2021 images and HD wallpapers for free download online.

Pongal is celebrated in the month of Tai in Tamil Calendar it marks the end of the winter solstice and is the start of the six-month-long journey when the sun enters the zodiac Makar. The name Pongal literally translates to boiling over and on the main day of this festival - Thai Pongal - people prepare various dishes with rice and intentionally boil over the sweet rice delicacies (Sakkarai Pongal). Chanting the phrase - Pongal-O-Pongal, as the rice boils over, is a common practice and is said to signify the sweet and positive things that are about to overflow in our lives.

The celebration of Pongal is often associated with a new positive beginning for everyone. As the sun enters a brighter phase, it is believed that our lives will also be filled with all good things. People decorate their house with beautiful rangoli and kolam designs. They also share Happy Pongal wishes, Thai Pongal 2021 messages, Pongal 2021 WhatsApp Stickers, Pongal Nalvazhthukkal Facebook Status Pictures and more with family and friends to celebrate this day.

On the occasion of Thai Pongal, people often visit temples and ask the almighty for their blessings. Dressing up in new clothes, and enjoying a scrumptious meal with family is a common practice on Pongal day. This Tamil festival is not just celebrated in India but also observed with great fervour by the Tamil population in Sri Lanka, Malaysia, United States, Singapore and other parts of the world. Here’s wishing everyone a Happy and Safe Pongal!

