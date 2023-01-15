Pongal marks the end is winter solstice and the start of the sun's six-month-long journey towards the north. It is a three-day festival, but some Tamils celebrate for four days. As Pongal 2023 kicks off, here's a bunch of the latest Pongal images, Happy Pongal 2023 greetings, Thai Pongal 2023 wishes, Happy Thai Pongal 2023 HD wallpapers, Pongal wishes images, Happy Thai Pongal HD images in Tamil, Pongal greetings and more to celebrate the multi-day harvest festival in Tamil Nadu. Pongal 2023 Rangoli Designs & Sankranthi Muggulu Patterns: Simple Dots Kolam Designs To Decorate Your Home for the Tamil Nadu Harvest Festival (Watch Videos).

During the Pongal festival, a Pongal dish is prepared and offered to gods and goddesses, including Surya. People decorate the cows and their horns with ritual bathing and processions. They decorate their house with kolam artworks and offer prayer in their homes and temples. Pongal2023 will start on January 14 (Saturday) and end on January 17 (Tuesday). The three days of Pongal, namely Bhogi Pongal, Thai Pongal and Mattu Pongal, will be observed on January 14, 15 and 16. The fourth-day name Kanum Pongal will be celebrated on January 17.

It is believed that the first day of Pongal is held in honour of Lord Indra because without Indira, rain is not possible, nor is agriculture possible. On the second day, people worship the Sun God and cows are worshipped on the third day. On the fourth and the last day of Pongal, all the people wash a turmeric leaf and eat the sweet Pongal dish left over from the day before with sugarcane and banana. People wish each other on this day by hugging and saying Happy Pongal. Wishing everyone Happy Pongal 2023!

