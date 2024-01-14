Pongal is a traditional harvest festival celebrated predominantly in the southern Indian state of Tamil Nadu, as well as in other parts of the country. The festival typically takes place in mid-January and marks the end of the winter solstice and the beginning of the harvest season. Pongal is a four-day festival that holds great cultural significance. Pongal 2024 will be observed from January 15 to 18. Rangoli on Pongal reflects the agricultural themes associated with the festival. Farmers may choose designs that depict farming tools, cattle, and the sun, symbolising the importance of agriculture in their lives. Additionally, rangoli patterns often include traditional symbols such as the "kolam," which is a geometric pattern made using rice flour and represents the interconnectedness of life. As you celebrate Pongal 2024, we at LatestLY, have bought together a collection of rangoli designs that you can try for the festival. Rangoli Colour Glitters Hyderabad Market Ahead of Sankranti Festival.

Rangoli is an intricate and vibrant art form that involves creating colourful patterns on the ground using materials like coloured powders, rice, flower petals, and other natural or synthetic materials. On Pongal, the tradition of creating rangoli holds special importance. Women typically wake up early in the morning to decorate the entrances of their homes with beautiful rangoli designs. These designs often feature symbols of prosperity, fertility, and the harvest, such as sugarcane, flowers, and traditional motifs. Rangoli is not just a form of decoration; it is also considered an auspicious way to welcome guests and invoke positive energy into the household. The vibrant colours and intricate patterns of rangoli add a festive and joyous atmosphere to the Pongal celebrations. Here is a collection of rangoli designs you can try for Pongal.

Pongal Special Rangoli Design Video

Pongal Kolam 2024 New Deisgns

Pongal Pot Kolam

The vibrant colours used in rangoli are believed to bring positivity and prosperity to the home. As the Pongal festival is about giving thanks for the harvest and seeking blessings for the upcoming year, rangoli becomes a visual representation of these sentiments.

