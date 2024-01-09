Pravasi Bharatiya Divas is an annual event celebrated in India on January 9. The day is dedicated to the overseas Indian community to mark the contribution of the Indian diaspora to the development of India. Pravasi Bharatiya Divas was first celebrated on January 9, 2003, to commemorate the return of Mahatma Gandhi from South Africa to Mumbai on January 9, 1915. This day provides a platform for the Indian government to engage with the Indian diaspora and strengthen the bonds between overseas Indians and their home country. The event typically includes various activities, such as conferences, cultural programs, and discussions on topics related to the Indian diaspora. As you observe Pravasi Bharatiya Divas 2024, we at LatestLY have brought together a collection of messages that you can download and share with all your loved ones to wish them on this day.

During the Pravasi Bharatiya Divas, the Pravasi Bharatiya Samman Award (PBSA) is also conferred upon individuals of Indian origin who have made significant contributions to their respective fields and have enhanced the image of India globally. The event aims to recognise the achievements and success stories of the Indian diaspora and encourage their continued involvement in the development of India. Here is a wide range of messages saying Happy Pravasi Bharatiya Divas 2024 that you can download and share with one and all to wish them on this day. January 2024 Holiday Calendar: Check Dates of Major Indian Festivals and International Events.

Pravasi Bharatiya Divas stands as a testament to the strong and enduring ties between India and its diaspora spread across the globe. This annual celebration not only acknowledges the significant contributions made by non-resident Indians but also fosters a sense of connection and mutual understanding. Through cultural exchange, dialogue, and recognition of achievements, Pravasi Bharatiya Divas serves as a platform for the Indian government to engage with its global citizens, building bridges that span continents.

Wishing everyone Happy Pravasi Bharatiya Divas 2024!

