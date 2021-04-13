New Delhi, April 13: The President of India, Ram Nath Kovind, in his message on the eve of Puthandu Pirappu, Rongali Bihu, Naba Barsha and Vaisakhadi, which will be celebrated in different parts of the country on 14th and 15th April, 2021, has said:- Happy Puthandu 2021 Wishes And Greetings: Varusha Pirappu 2021 Messages, Puthandu Nalvalthukal Images, WhatsApp Photos And HD Wallpapers to Share on Tamil New Year.

"On the auspicious occasion of Puthandu Pirappu, Rongali Bihu, Naba Barsha and Vaisakhadi, I extend my heartiest congratulations and best wishes to all Indians living in India and abroad. These New Year festivals celebrated in various ways in different parts of our country with renewed hopes and enthusiasm, symbolize our diversity and pluralistic tradition. These festivals also denote respect towards our farmers' tireless hard work.

On this occasion, let us take a pledge to bring peace, prosperity, and gaiety for our fellow countrymen and spread the message of unity and fraternity for the progress of the nation. May all remain hale and hearty and move forward unitedly with a new zeal for the progress of the country”.

