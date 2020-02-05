Propose Day 2020 Date And Significance: Here's All About The Second Day of Valentine's Week

Representational Image (Photo Credits: Pixabay)

Propose Day is celebrated on the second day of Valentine's Week and signifies the beginning of new relationships or a new phase in existing relationships. Valentine's Week begins seven days before the big day on February 14, and is filled with different ways of expressing and celebrating love. While Rose Day celebrations on February 7 are all about conveying your emotions in a simpler way, Propose Day is about going all out. Propose Day 2020 falls on February 8, and it is preceded by Rose Day. As the name suggests, Propose Day is dedicated to popping the big question. Propose Day 2020 Gift Ideas: Red-Iculously Beautiful Presents to Give Your Lover During Valentine Week.

Whether you have been looking to take the next phase of your life by going down on one knee and asking the love of your life to marry you, or you have been eager to begin a courtship with that special someone, Propose Day sets the theme beautifully. While February 8 was once considered the best day to ask your lover for marriage, it also captures the newer definitions of next phase - like moving in, exchanging your house keys, etc.Valentine Week 2020 Day-Wise Date Sheet in PDF For Free Download Online.

With the changes in time, the definitions and milestones of relationships have evolved and Valentine's Week celebration is considered to be the apt time to embrace and showcase your continued love and affection through these changing times. Propose Day and the entire tradition of Valentine's Week sets the perfect precursor for Valentine's Day - a celebration of love and togetherness.

Valentine's Day is the death anniversary of Saint Valentine, who was accused of marrying soldiers in Rome, who were not allowed to have a romantic relationship. His death signifies that love is worth living and dying for and we begin the celebration of this week. Here is hoping that your Valentine's Week is full of love and happiness and the one you propose to on Propose Day says Yes!