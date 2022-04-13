As per Mythogies, Lord Brahma created the Universe on the day of Puthandu which traditionally marks the first day of the Tamil Hindu Calendar. The holy occasion is also commonly known as Varsha Pirappu which is majorly celebrated by the Tamil community. Puthandu 2022 will be observed on Thursday, 14th of April. From decorating homes with lovely Kolam patterns to making Pongal and other authentic cuisines, families celebrate the new year with their loved ones with great pomp. The Tamil New Year follows the spring equinox and is a public holiday in Sri Lanka and Tamil Nadu. Puthandu 2022 Date in India: When Is Varusha Pirappu? Know History, Significance and Traditions Related to Tamil New Year.

People visit their relatives and friends dressed in new traditional attire, seeking the blessings of elders and exchanging greetings and good wishes for new beginnings. Moreover, one of the most crucial and long-established customs is to adore the house with colourful rangoli art by using different powder colours, or flowers. Puthandi Kolama and Muggulu drawings are artfully and enthusiastically created in Tamil households. Each house has a Tamil Muggulu charm to paint its lives. So we have curated very easy and creative Tamil style rangolis, and distinct kolam ideas to usher in the Tamil New Year 2022. Puthandu 2022 Food: Make Mangai Pachadi Recipe To Celebrate Tamil New Year With Flavour!

Tamil Puthandu Kolam Tutorial Video

Puthandu 2022 Muggulu Art For Beginners

Tamil New Year 2022 Rangoli Ideas

Kolam And Muggulu Patterns For Puthandu Festival

People mostly draw the Kolam designs with coloured rice flour at the entrance of the house early in the morning. In the Hindu religion, rangoli attracts positivity and good vibes and calls the special deity at a particular festival. Here's wishing you a very Happy and blissful Puthandu!

