Puthandu is the celebration of the Tamil New Year, which will be celebrated on April 14 this year. This annual commemoration is celebrated with great enthusiasm by people from the Tamil community. Like other traditional Hindu calendars, the Tamil calendar begins in April. As we prepare to celebrate Puthandu 2024 on April 14, people are sure to share Happy Puthandu messages, Puthandu Nalvalthukal wishes, Puthandu 2024 greetings, Puthandu Nal Valthukkal images, Happy Tamil New Year images and Puthandu Vazthukal wallpapers, Tamil New Year 2024 WhatsApp stickers and Puthandu 2024 Nalvalthukal Facebook status pictures with family and friends. Here's a look at the latest collection of Puthandu messages, wishes, greetings and more. Puthandu 2024 Date: When Is Varusha Pirappu or Tamil New Year? Know Significance, Celebrations, Rituals & More.

Puthandu is the first day of the Tamil month, Chithirai. It falls on or about April 14 every year on the Gregorian calendar. Different festivals in various parts of the country also mark the celebration of Puthandu. While people in Kerala celebrate this day as Vishu, it is marked as Vaisakhi or Vaisakhi in North India. Hindu New Year's Days 2024 Dates in Different States: Ugadi, Gudi Padwa, Puthandu, Vishu & Jur Sital; Enjoy the Colourful Mosaic of India's Harvest Festivals.

Since the commemoration of Puthandu is said to be the beginning of a new year, the celebrations are focused on starting afresh with the right attitude. From dressing up in new, festive clothes to visiting temples to offer prayers and preparing lavish meals to indulge in with family and friends - Puthandu celebrations are filled with various fun and pompous activities.

As we prepare to celebrate Puthandu 2024, here are some Happy Puthandu messages, Puthandu Nalvalthukal wishes, Puthandu 2024 greetings, Happy Tamil New Year images and wallpapers, Tamil New Year 2024 WhatsApp stickers and Puthandu 2024 Nalvalthukal Facebook status pictures that you can share with family and friends.

Happy Puthandu Greetings (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: May the Dawn of Puthandu Usher In a Cascade of Blessings, Illuminating Your Path With Hope, Happiness, and Prosperity. Puthandu Vazthukal

Happy Puthandu Greetings (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: As We Step Into This Tamil New Year, May the Melodies of Success and Harmony Resonate in Your Life, Filling Every Moment With Abundance and Fulfillment. Happy Puthandu

Happy Puthandu Greetings (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Let Us Embrace the Freshness of This Tamil New Year With Renewed Vigour, Seizing Each Opportunity With Enthusiasm and Gratitude. Wishing You a Jubilant Puthandu Celebration

Happy Puthandu Greetings (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: On This Auspicious Occasion, May the Divine Light Guide You Towards Success and Contentment in All Your Endeavours. Puthandu Vazthukal

Happy Puthandu Greetings (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: May the Tapestry of This Tamil New Year Be Woven With Threads of Joy, Love, and Prosperity, Painting a Vibrant Picture of Happiness in Your Life. Happy Puthandu

We hope that the Tamil New Year celebration brings you the prosperity, happiness, and good luck you deserve. We wish you and your family a very happy and prosperous Happy Puthandu 2024!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 13, 2024 09:52 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).