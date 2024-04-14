Tamil people celebrate Puthandu, also known as Tamil New Year, on the first day of the Tamil calendar. This festival is also referred to as Puthandu or Varusha Pirappu. What's interesting about Tamil New Year is that it falls on almost the same day every year in the Gregorian calendar. People celebrate the Tamil New Year by exchanging wishes and saying "Puthandu Vazthukal", which means Happy New Year. Puthandu 2024 will be celebrated on April 14, i.e., Sunday. To commemorate this occasion, people clean up their houses, decorate them with rangolis, prepare a tray with fruits, flowers, and auspicious items, light up the family puja altar, and visit their local temples. Hindu New Year's Days 2024 Dates in Different States: Ugadi, Gudi Padwa, Puthandu, Vishu & Jur Sital: Enjoy the Colourful Mosaic of India's Harvest Festivals.

Puthandu is an auspicious day that is celebrated with friends and family. One of the main traditions of this festival is drawing a kolam, which not only adds aesthetic value to the home but is also believed to welcome home the 'Goddess of Prosperity' and drive away evil spirits. People wear new clothes, and children seek blessings from their elders. The festivities also include a vegetarian feast enjoyed by the whole family.

Tamil New Year 2024 Traditions and Kolam Designs

On the eve of Puthandu, a tray containing fruits like mango, banana, jack fruit, betel leaves, areca nut, gold/silver jewellery, coins, money, flowers, and a mirror is arranged, similar to the Vishu New Year festival in Kerala. Puthandu 2024 Date: When Is Varusha Pirappu or Tamil New Year? Know Significance, Celebrations and Its Rituals.

According to Tamil tradition, seeing the festive tray first thing upon waking on New Year's Day is considered auspicious. Home entrances are adorned with vibrant 'kolam' designs, a type of Tamil rangoli, adding more festivity to the occasion. These designs are drawn using rice flour or chalk around a home's main entryway; sometimes, a "Kuthu Vilakku" lamp is placed at the centre of the design as a symbol of dispelling darkness.

People use vibrant colours for the 'kolam' to make them even more eye-catching. If you're looking for inspiration to decorate your house for the Puthandu 2024 festival, check out these videos of 'kolam' and rangoli designs that you can try.

Like every other festival, Puthandu is a time to come together and celebrate with loved ones. This Puthandu 2024, let's hope to usher in new beginnings, prosperity, joy, and happiness for all! Wishing you a Happy Puthandu 2024!

