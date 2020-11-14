Happy Diwali 2020! Are you looking for some of the easiest Rangoli designs to decorate your house this Diwali? Well, we have for you quick and easy rangoli designs and tutorials. Decorate your house with colourful rangoli designs. Diwali is a Hindu festival of lights celebrated with great pomp and fervour in the country. Diwali falls on the Krishna Paksha of Kartik Maas. Diwali 2020 falls on November 14. It is observed by following various customs and traditions in different parts of India. People draw rangolis outside their homes as a customary practice. They make beautiful patterns outside their doors which is considered auspicious. With Diwali approaching if you are looking for the perfect Rangoli design, then we have got you covered. Simple and Latest Colourful Rangoli Patterns to Decorate Your Home. We also have for some of the best Diwali 2020 easy flower rangoli ideas that can really come in handy. Also, check the dates and shubh muhurats correctly for all the festive rituals, we have an entire Diwali 2020 calendar for you with all dates as well. You might want to check out these easy and beautiful marigold flower rangoli designs to decorate the house during the festival of lights.

If you are looking for last-minute Rangoli designs, then these are the perfect ones. Diwali celebrations last for a week and you can try one among these designs every year. While these are some of the beautiful designs we found for you, you can add your creativity to add and make it the way you want. People often use a variety of colours for Diwali Rangolis to make it vibrant. You can keep a small lighted lamp in the middle of the design to elevate the look of it.

Simple Diwali Rangoli Design:

Beautiful Rangoli Design for Diwali:

Creative Rangoli Design:

You can also write 'Happy Diwali' in the rangoli to make it look even nicer. You can also use multiple lamps to make it look prettier. Some of the popular Rangoli designs made during rangoli is that of peacocks and flowers. We are sure these rangoli images and videos will add more colours to your Diwali this year. While COVID-19 pandemic has curtailed celebrations, you can celebrate the day at home with your loved ones.

