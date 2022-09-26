Riyadh, September 26: The ongoing month of Safar will complete 30 days today and Rabi al-Awwal 2022 in Saudi Arabia will begin from tomorrow (September 27). Rabi al-Awwal, also spelt as Rabi Ul Awwal and Rabi Ul Awal, is the third month of Islamic calendar. It is believed that Prophet Mohammed was born on 12 Rabi al-Awwal. Therefore, this month assumes special significance for Sunni Muslims who observe Eid Milad Un Nabi or Mawlid. Eid Milad Un Nabi 2022: Ahead of Prophet Mohammad’s Birthday, Mumbai Masjids Enlighten Non-Muslims About His Teachings.

A Islamic month lasts for either 29 or 30 days based on the moon sighting. If the new moon is sighted on 29th day of the ongoing month, a new month begins the next. If the moon is not sighted on 29th day, the ongoing month completes 30 days and a new month commences the next day. In Saudi Arabia, yesterday (September 25) was 29th day of Safar month. However, there have been no reports of sighing of the moon. Navratri 2022 Wishes: Netizens Celebrate First Day of Navratri by Sharing Navratra Greetings, Images & Sharad Navratri Messages.

Hence, Safar month will complete 30 days today. Subsequently, Rabi al-Awwal 2022 in Saudi Arabia will begin from September 27. As mentioned above, Eid Milad is observed on 12th day of Rabi Ul Awwal. Since the new month commences from September 27, 12 Rabi al-Awwal will fall on October 8. Therefore, Muslims in Saudi Arabia and those who follow Saudi Arabia's calendar will celebrate Eid Milad Un Nabi 2022 on October 8.

In India, Pakistan and Bangladesh, 29th Safar is today. Hence, if the new moon is sighted today, Rabi al-Awwal 2022 in India, Pakistan and Bangladesh will begin from September 27. In case the moon is not sighted, the ongoing Safar month will complete 30 days on September 27. Subsequently, Rabi Ul Awwal 2022 will start from September 28.

