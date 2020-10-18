Rabi ul-Awal is the third month in the Islamic calendar which is an auspicious time for Muslims. It is believed that Prophet Mohammed was born during Rabi Ul Awwal. The birth date of Prophet Mohammed is 12th Rabi Ul Awal. Prophet Mohammed's birthday is also known as Eid-e-Mild or Eid Milad-un-Nabi or Mawlid. Muslims wait to sight the moon. After moon sighting, people wish each other Rabi ul-Awal 2020 Chand Mubarak. You can also send your friends and family greetings on the occasion through WhatsApp message. We bring to you Rabi Ul Awal HD Images, Rabi Ul Awal Mubarak, Rabiul Awal 1442 Images, Rabi Ul Awal Mubarak Wishes, Rabi Ul Awal Greetings and SMS which you can share with your loved ones. Rabi ul-Awal 2020 Mubarak Wishes: WhatsApp Messages, Eid Milad-Un-Nabi GIF Images, Mawlid SMS, Rabiul Awwal 1442 Quotes, Status, Pics and Greetings to Celebrate Prophet’s Birthday.

The sighting of the moon not only determines the date for the beginning of Rabi Ul-Awal, but also confirm the date of Prophet Mohammed's birthday. According to the Islamic lunar calendar, a new month begins upon the sighting of a crescent moon on the 29th day of the ongoing month. If the moon is not sighted, the month completes 30 days and a new month begins the next day. Today marks the 29th of Safar. Had the moon been sighted today, then the festival would have been observed on October 29. The date of Eid-e-Milad, also referred to as Eid Milad un Nabi (peace be upon him), is October 30. Rabi Ul Awal begins on Sunday evening and the first date of Rabi ul Awal would be observed on October 19. WhatsApp Messages, Eid Milad-un-Nabi Pictures, 12 Rabi ul Awal GIF Greetings & Wishes for Prophet Mohammed's Birthday.

Here's a list of Rabi Ul Awal Mubarak Images, Rabi Ul Awal Mubarak Ho Messages, 12 Rabi Al Awal 2020 Greetings, Rabi’ Al-Awwal Photos, Rabi Al Awal 12, Rabi Al Awwal in Urdu, and English.

Rabi ul-Awwal Mubarak (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Aapne Kya Socha Paigam Nahi Aayega, Socha Yeh Dost Aapko Yun Hi Bhul Jayega, Aapko Satane Ki Yah Aadat Hai Humari, Qubool Karein Rabi Ul-Awwal Ki Mubarakbad Humarai! Rabi-Ul-Awwal Mubarak

Rabi ul-Awwal Mubarak ((Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Hawa Ko Khushboo Mubarak, Fiza Ko Mausam Mubarak, Dilon Ko Pyar Mubarak, Aapko Humari Taraf Se Rabi-Ul-Awal Mubarak.

Rabi ul-Awwal Mubarak (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Raat Ko Chand Mubarak, Chand Ko Chandni Mubarak, Falak Ko Sitare Mubarak, Sitaron Ko Bulandi Mubarak, Aur Aap Sabhi Ko Hamari Taraf Se Rabi-Ul-Awal Ki Yeh Raat Mubarak.

Rabi ul-Awwal Mubarak (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Namazon Ka Rakhiyega Sath, Manwa Lijiye Rab Se Har Baat, Duao Mai Rakhiyaga Hum Ko Yaad, Mubarak Ho Aap Rabi-Ul-Awal Ki Yeh Raat.

You can download these Rabi ul-Awal Images and send it to your loved ones to greet them on the occasion. We wish you a great festive season!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 18, 2020 07:57 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).