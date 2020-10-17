New Delhi, October 17: The hilal crescent marking the onset of Rabi Ul Awwal, the third month of Islamic calendar, was not seen in the Indian subcontinent region on Saturday. The month would, therefore, begin on Sunday evening and the first date of Rabi ul Awwal would be observed on October 19. The date of Eid-e-Milad, also referred to Eid Milad un Nabi (peace be upon him), is October 30. Rabi ul-Awal 2020 Mubarak Wishes: WhatsApp Messages, Eid Milad-Un-Nabi GIF Images, Mawlid SMS, Rabiul Awwal 1442 Quotes, Status, Pics and Greetings to Send.

Eid-e-Milad, which is the birth anniversary of Prophet Muhammad (pbuh) as the Islamic Hijri calendar, is observed on 12th date of Rabi ul Awwal. Had the moon been sighted today, then the festival would have been observed on October 29.

In Pakistan, the Ruet-e-Hilal Committee under the chairmanship of Mufti Muneeb-ur-Rehman had convened today in Karachi to look for the new moon marking the onset of new lunar month.

In a press conference addressed by the top cleric, he confirmed that the moon has not been sighted. "Monday, October 19, will be the first day of Rabi ul Awwal in Pakistan," he was reported as saying.

Eid-e-Milad is one of the major festivals observed by Muslims across the world. Muslims adhering to Sufi school of thoughts hold commemorative events and processions throughout the month of Rabi ul Awwal, particularly the 12th date, to recall the teachings of the Holy Prophet (pbuh).

