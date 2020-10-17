New Delhi, October 17: The Ruet-e-Hilal Committees of India, Pakistan, Bangladesh and Nepal have issued their announcements, confirming that the new moon was not sighted in the Indian subcontinent region. In Saudi Arabia, UAE and other Gulf countries - where the lunar cycle is a day ahead - the moon was sighted as today marked the 30th date of the ongoing Islamic month. Rabi ul-Awal 2020 Mubarak Wishes: WhatsApp Messages, Eid Milad-Un-Nabi GIF Images, Mawlid SMS, Rabiul Awwal 1442 Quotes, Status, Pics and Greetings to Send.

In other words, it was 29th of Safar - the ongoing Islamic month - in Indian subcontinent region and 30th of Safar in Middle East and West Asia. Rabi ul Awwal was bound to begin in the latter tomorrow even without the sighting of new moon. Rabi Ul Awwal 1442 Moon Not Sighted in India, Pakistan, Bangladesh; Eid-e-Milad 2020 Date Is October 30.

When is Eid-e-Milad in Saudi Arabia, UAE, Other Gulf Countries?

Since the moon has been sighted in most of the world's western hemisphere, the month of Rabi ul Awwal will begin from tomorrow, October 18, in Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates (UAE), Qatar, Oman, Yemen and other Middle East nations.

The festival of Eid-e-Milad, also referred to as Eid Milad-un-Nabi (pbuh) or Mawlid, is observed on 12th date of Rabi ul Awwal. The date this year falls on on October 29, 2020 in the above countries.

When is Eid-e-Milad in India, Pakistan and Bangladesh?

In the entire subcontinent region, Eid-e-Milad would be observed on October 30, 2020. Since the hilal crescent of Rabi ul Awwal was not sighted today, the month will begin from Monday in India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Nepal and Sri Lanka, along with other nations in the subcontinent region.

Since this part of the world houses a significant portion of Sufi Muslims, or those adhering to the Tasawwuf school of thought, the festival of Eid-e-Milad is religiously observed. At several shrines and mosques, commemorative meetings are held throughout Rabi-ul-Awwal to recall the teachings of Holy Prophet (pbuh). A procession is taken out on the day of Eid-e-Milad to mark the birth anniversary of the Prophet. The festivities could be regulated this year in most parts of the world due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

