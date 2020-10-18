New Delhi, October 18: The holy month of Rabi ul Awwal, in which the birth anniversary of Prophet Muhammad (pbuh) is observed, began on Sunday evening in India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka and other parts of the subcontinent region. As per the Islamic calendar, a new date begins post the sunset, and continues till sunset of the subsequent day. Rabi ul Awwal 1442 Moon Sighting: Check Eid-e-Milad 2020 Date in Saudi Arabia, UAE, India and Pakistan.

Since the new moon was not sighted on Saturday evening, the Hilal Committees had already fixed Monday, October 19th, as the first date of Rabi ul Awwal. On 12th date of the holy month, Eid-e-Milad would be observed. The date, as per the gregorian calendar, falls on October 30, 2020 in Indian subcontinent region.

Eid-e-Milad, also referred to as Mawlid or Eid Milad-un-Nabi (pbuh), is celebrated by scores of Muslims in the subcontinent region who adhere to Barelvi and other Sufi school of thoughts. Commemorative meetings are held throughout the month, and processions is taken out on the 12th date of Rabi ul Awwal. The festivities would, however, be regulated this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

In the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Bahrain, Qatar, Yemen and other parts of the Middle East, the date of Eid-e-Milad is October 29. The date differs in both parts of the world due to the difference in sighting of moon. The hilal crescent, marking the start of the new lunar month, is seen a day before in most of the world's western hemisphere, as well as the Middle East.

