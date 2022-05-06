Tagore Jayanti is the birth anniversary of Rabindranath Tagore. This year it will be celebrated on May 7, Saturday. Rabindranath Tagore was a great Bengali poet, writer, painter, composer and philosopher. He was born on May 7, 1861, according to the Gregorian calendar. According to the Bengali calendar, Tagore Jayanti falls on the 25th day of Boishakh month. As you celebrate Tagore Jayanti 2022, we at LatestLY, have curated messages that you can download and send to one and all to wish them WhatsApp messages, pictures, HD wallpapers and quotes. Quotes by the Universal Voice and Cultural Icon on His 158th Birth Anniversary.

In West Bengal, people celebrate Rabindranath Tagore Jayanti with great enthusiasm. Events like writing and poetry competitions, dance and drama etc based on the work of Rabindranath Tagore are organised in many schools and colleges. Songs and poems written by Tagore are recited at many places on this day. Here are messages that you can download and send to all your near and dear ones to wish them with WhatsApp photos, images, HD wallpapers and SMS.

Happy Rabindranath Tagore Jayanti (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Sending My Warm Wishes on Rabindranath Tagore Jayanti to You. May You Are Always Blessed With Wisdom and Eagerness To Learn New Things in Life. Happy Tagore Jayanti

Happy Rabindranath Tagore Jayanti (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Rabindranath Tagore Jayanti Is a Perfect Occasion To Remind Everyone Around Us of a Man Who Is Worth Following in His Footsteps. Best Wishes on Tagore Jayanti

Happy Rabindranath Tagore Jayanti (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Fortunate Are Those Who Have Had a Chance To Read the Wonderful Masterpieces of Rabindranath Tagore. Sending You Warm Wishes on the Birthday of the Pioneer Guru Rabindranath Tagore!!! Happy Tagore Jayanti

Happy Rabindranath Tagore Jayanti (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Let Us Remember the Great Works of Guru Rabindranath Tagore on His Birthday. Happy Tagore Jayanti

Happy Rabindranath Tagore Jayanti (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Wishing You and Your Family Love and Light on Rabindranath Tagore’s Birthday, May You Always Be Inspired by His Work. Happy Tagore Jayanti

Rabindranath’s father wanted him to be a barrister but he started writing poems and verses at a very young age. In England, he left the law school for independent study of Shakespeare’s plays Coriolanus, Antony and Cleopatra etc. After returning to India, he published several books of poetry and completed his collection of poems Mansi. Here are messages that you can download and send to all your friends and family to wish them Tagore Jayanti 2022 with WhatsApp greetings, images, HD wallpapers and SMS. Wishing everyone Happy Tagore Jayanti 2022!

