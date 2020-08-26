Radha Ashtami, a famous Hindu festival, especially in North India, is celebrated on August 26. Radha Ashtami or Radhashtami or Radha Jayanti marks the birth of Goddess Radha, the lover-consort of Lord Krishna. Radha is popularly known as Radharani at her birthplace, Barsana (presently in Uttar Pradesh) observes the festival with much joy and enthusiasm. She is also lovingly called ‘Ladli Ji’ and everyone from Barsana to Vrindavan, makes sure to remember the goddess, an epitome of pure love and sacrifice daily by saying ‘Radhe Radhe’. For the dedicated devotees of Radha-Krishna, we bring you a collection of Happy Radha Ashtami 2020 greetings, Radha Ashtami wishes in Hindi, Radha Ashtami images, Radhashtami HD wallpapers, Radharani images, Radha Krishna photos and more. Radha Ashtami Images & HD Wallpapers For Free Download Online: Wish Radhastami 2020 With WhatsApp Stickers and GIF Greetings.

Radha Ashtami is celebrated 15 days after Janmashtami celebrations. Janmashtami is a major Hindu festival celebrating the birth of Shri Krishna, the eighth avatar of Lord Vishnu. This year, Krishna Janmashtami 2020 was celebrated on August 11. In many scriptures and legends, it is believed Radha is an avatar of Goddess Lakshmi, the eternal consort of Vishnu. Radha had to take birth as a human and bear separation from her lover for 125 years after being cursed by Sudama, a brahmin who once was not allowed to meet his friend Krishna by Radha. There are numerous tales and legends surrounding Radha. You can learn about few in this article on Radha Ashtami 2020 date, significance, puja time and stories of the day celebrating Radha’s birth anniversary.

Coming back to wishes and greetings of the day, here are some of the search terms going viral are Radha Ashtami, Radha Ashtami 2020, Radha Ashtami Images, Radha Ashtami Status, Radha Ashtami 2020 Date, Radha Ashtami Wishes, Radha Ashtami Vrat, Radha Ashtami Date, Radha Ashtami in 2020, Radha Ashtami Kab Hai, Radha Ashtami Greetings, Radhastami 2020 Images, Radhastami 2020 Time, Radhastami 2020, Radhastami Date, Radhastami Vrat, and more. You will find it all below.

Radha Ashtami 2020 (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Radha Ki Chahat Hai Krishna, Unke Dil Ki Virasat Hai Krishna, Chahe Kitna Bhi Raas Rache Krishna, Duniya Toh Fir Bhi Yehi Kehta Hai ‘Radhe Krishna’ Happy Radha Ashtami

Happy Radha Ashtami (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Agar Tumne Radha Ke Krishna E Prati Samarpan Ko Jaan Liya, Toh Tumne Pyar Ko Sache Artho Me Jaan Liya. Radha Rani Ko Prakatya Diwas. Radha Ashtami Ki Hardik Badhai.

Happy Radha Ashtami (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Radhe-Radhe Japo Chale Aayenge Bihari, Ayenge Bihari Chale Aayenge Bihar. Happy Radha Ashtami.

Happy Radha Ashtami (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Radha Ashtami Ki Hardik Shubhkamnayein

Happy Radha Ashtami (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Har Pal, Har Din Kehta Hai Kanha Ka Mann, Tu Ka Le Pal-Pal Radha Ka Sumiran. Radha Ashtami Ki Hardik Badhai.

How to Download Radha Ashtami 2020 WhatsApp Stickers Online?

You can download Radha Ashtami stickers for WhatsApp from Play Store. HERE is the download link. We wish everyone a very Happy Radha Ashtami 2020 and we hope she blesses every couple with much love and happiness in their relationship.

