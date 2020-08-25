The month has been an important one for Radha-Krishna devotees. First, they celebrated Krishna Janmashtami, the birth of Lord Krishna on August 11 and now they gear up to observe, Raadha Ashtami on August 26. Radha Ashtami or Radhastami marks the birth of Goddess Radha, known by various other names such as Radharani, Radhika, Radhe, Madhavi, Keshavi, Raseshwari, Kishori and Shyama. She is believed to be an avatar of Devi Mahalakshmi and believed to be Lord Krishna’s one true love, despite never being married to him. On the occasion of Radha Ashtami 2020, we bring a collection of Radha Ashtami images, Radha Ashtami HD wallpapers, Radha photos, Radharani images, Radha Ashtami 2020 wishes, Radhastami messages in Hindi and more to greet each other a very Happy Radha Ashtami 2020. These can be downloaded for free and sent as WhatsApp messages, set as status on messaging apps as well as social media platforms.

Radha Ashtami is celebrated by Shri Krishna devotees with much enthusiasm, especially at her place of birth, which is Barsana. As per the Hindu mythology, Radha Rani was born on the Shukla Paksha Ashtami of the Bhadrapada month. In the Gregorian calendar, it falls during the month of August-September. As per the legends, Radha was found and picked up from a pond by the Vrishbhanu and Keerti. It is believed, her eyes were closed since birth and that she opened them for the first time before Shri Krishna. Devotees worship Radha-Krishna together for she is said to be closest to his heart.

WhatsApp Message Reads: Radha Kehti Hai Duniya Walon Se, Tumhare Aur Mere Pyar Mein, Bas Itna Antar Hai. Pyar Mein Parkar Tumne, Apna Sab Kuch Kho Diya, Aur Maine Khud Ko Khokar Sab Kuch Paa Liya. Radha Ashtami Ki Hardik Shubhkamnaye!

WhatsApp Message Reads: Radha Tu Meri Swamini, Main Radhe Ka Daas. Janam Janam Mohi Dijiyo, Shri Vrindavan Vaas. Aap Sabhi Ko Radha Ashtami Ki Hardik Badhai. Bhagwan Shrikrishna Aur Shri Radha Rani Ki Kripa Aap Sabhi Par Bani Rahe!

WhatsApp Message Reads: Agar Tumne Radha Ke Krishna e Prati Samarpan Ko Jaan Liya, Toh Tumne Pyar Ko Sachhe Artho Me Jaan Liya. Rasha Rani Ko Praktay Diwas. Radha Ashtami Ki Hardik Badhai.

WhatsApp Message Reads: Har Pal, Har Din Kehta Hai Kanha Ka Mann, Tu Ka Le Pal-Pal Radha Ka Sumiran. Radha Ashtami Ki Hardik Badhai.

WhatsApp Message Reads: Radha Ashtami Ki Hardik Shubkamnayein!

How to Download Radha Ashtami 2020 WhatsApp Stickers?

You can download Radha Ashtami stickers for WhatsApp from Play Store. HERE is the download link. Radha Ashtami celebrations include special pujas and prayers, mostly in Shri Krishna temples, especially in North Indian states. Krishna is said to be incomplete without Radha, and this festival is all about celebrating Radha. We wish everyone celebrating the day a very Happy Radha Ashtami 2020!

