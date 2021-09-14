Radhastami is the annual celebration of the birth of the goddess Radha. Known as the consort of god Krishna, the life and stories of Radha are popular folklore in Hinduism. In fact, Radha Krishna is revered with great dedication and love by millions. Radhastami 2021 is celebrated on September 14. This annual commemoration is focused on celebrating the life and deviation of Radha, singing songs and sharing stories about her and encapsulating the dedication and sheer love she had for Lord Krishna. Every year, the celebration is filled with devotees flocking temples of Radha Krishna and includes various traditions and rituals. As we prepare to celebrate Radhastami 2021, here is everything you need to know about this annual observance, Radha Ashtami 2021 Date and how it is celebrated. Radha Ashtami 2021 Greetings, Images & HD Wallpapers: Send Radhastami Messages, Telegram Quotes, WhatsApp Stickers & GIFs to Celebrate the Day.

When is Radhastami 2021?

Radhastami will be celebrated on September 14 this year. This commemoration falls on Ashtami Tithi during Shukla Paksha of Bhadrapada month. While the Ashtami Tithi began at 03:10 PM on September 13, 2021, it will go on till 01:09 PM on September 14, 2021. The day on which the sun rises is considered the day of Goddess Radha’s birth, and it will therefore be celebrated on September 14.

Celebration of Radhastami 2021

Every year, commemoration Radhastami devotees often observe a fast in the name of Radha. Most people observe a half-day fast for Goddess Radha. However, some stringent devotees abstain from eating anything or even drinking water throughout the day, like during Ekadashi fast. Goddess Radha is worshipped during the Madhyahna Kala, which falls at noontime. This is what decides the date of the Radhastami celebration. People often sing songs and folktales about the life of Goddess Radha and her devotion to Lord Krishna.

Traditionally the celebration of Radhastami is of great importance to followers of Gaudiya Vaishnavism (ISKCON devotees). The celebration of Radha Ashtami is filled with great enthusiasm and involves the holy pilgrimage to Manimahesh Lake, called Manimahesh Yatra, which the Government of Himachal Pradesh sponsors. The celebration is prevalent in North India. As we celebrate Radhastami 2021, we hope you are filled with the resilience and dedication that goddess Radha had. Happy Radha Ashtami 2021!

