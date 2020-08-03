Happy Raksha Bandhan! Today we celebrate the special bond celebrated between a brother and a sister. While we all wish our family members, cousins, and even those who we consider as brotherly, we also need to give special respect to our soldiers at the borders. So in here, we have got special Raksha Bandhan messages for Indian Army soldiers, who are away from home performing an important duty of serving the nation. People can also use trending Raksha Bandhan 2020 greetings via SMSes, picture messages, and text messages as well. Of course, when you save these HD festive greetings, you can also convert them in to amazing Raksha Bandhan GIFs and videos and share them on Roposso, Chingari, and Instagram Reels too. Happy Rakhi 2020 Greetings for Soldiers of Indian Army: Send Raksha Bandhan WhatsApp Stickers, Quotes, SMS, Messages and Wishes for The Brothers Protecting The Borders.

If you looking for some of the most popular and best Raksha Bandhan greetings for soldiers, then you can perhaps stop searching further, as we have got your back covered. We, at LatestLY, bring you the top trending Raksha Bandhan 2020 wishes and greetings, which you will love to share with those serving in the Army.

Message Reads: Our Raksha Bandhan Celebrations Are Incomplete Without Sending Best Wishes To Indian Soldiers on This Special Occasions. We All Love You and We All Are Proud of You. Happy Raksha Bandhan 2020!

Message Reads: A Special Remembrance to All Soldiers, Army, Navy, Airforce Personnel Who Are Away From Their Sisters, Family. Happy Raksha Bandhan. The Nation is Very Proud of You.

Message Reads: To the Bravest and the Most Loved Indian Jawans, Sending Our Best Wishes on the Auspicious Occasion of Raksha Bandhan. You Are Like Our Brothers Who Are Always There To Keep Us Safe and Smiling by Giving Their Lives and Comforts. Happy Raksha Bandhan 2020!

Message Reads: राखी के त्‍यौहार अधूरा है, उन भाईयों के बिना, जो सरहद पर पड़े होकर, हर दिन हमारी रक्षा करते है, ताकि हम सलामत रहें, रक्षा बंधन पर हर हिन्‍दूस्‍तानी जवान को राखी की खूब बधाईयां।

Message Reads: Happy Raksha Bandhan to All the Brave Brothers Who Are Protecting The Country and Serving a Duty Above Family.

Watch Video of Raksha Bandhan Messages:

One of the most important festivals for the Hindu community, people eagerly wait to celebrate the festival of brother-sister relationship – a relationship where a sister prays to safeguard her brother from all the ills in the society, while her brother vows to protect her against all ills. There are a lot of pleasantries exchanged between brothers/sisters and other family members. The atmosphere is simply electrifying.

As the date August 3 nears, we at LatestLY, wish you and your family a very ‘Happy Raksha Bandhan 2020’ and hope you have a great (and safe) time with your family members. We are sure that you will enjoy sharing these latest Raksha Bandhan greetings with your loved ones on this auspicious festive day.

