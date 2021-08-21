Tuning into "Bhaiya Mere Rakhi Ke Bandhan Ko Nibhana", this song reverberates the bond shared between a sister and brother on a special festival, Raksha Bandhan. It is celebrated with utmost excitement, fun and galore, and this year Raksha Bandhan 2021 will be celebrated on August 22 (Sunday). While many siblings prefer to share this day together, some cannot as they are far from each other. But there’s no need to worry! In this digital era where wishes and greetings are shared virtually, siblings can level up the trend by exchanging some quirky and fun Raksha Bandhan quotes along with emotional Raksha Bandhan Shayari in Hindi, Happy Raksha Bandhan 2021 greetings among themselves. Raksha Bandhan 2021 Wishes And Messages: Send Latest Rakhi Greetings, Quotes, WhatsApp Messages, Stickers & HD Images To Celebrate The Hindu Festival With Siblings.

Raksha Bandhan is celebrated with tremendous excitement and enthusiasm in North Indian states and is not a big event down in South and Maharashtra. However, Karthikeya and Bhai Dooj are celebrated with the same galore in these respective states. Raksha Bandhan is all about expressing love and letting your siblings know what they mean to you. Brothers buy gifts for their sisters as the latter ties the sacred thread on her brother’s wrists. Off lately, this trend has become no gender celebration as both siblings tie Rakhi to each other. So, here's a bunch of Raksha Bandhan 2021 quotes, Shayari in Hindi, SMS, Raksha Bandhan images, HD wallpapers, Raksha Bandhan wishes and messages to celebrate the special day. Raksha Bandhan 2021 Thali Samagri: From Kum Kum to Sweets, 7 Things That Must Be Placed on the Plate Before Tying Rakhi.

Raksha Bandhan Shayari (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Teri Khushi Hi Meri Duniya Hai Meri Pyari Behen. Raksha Bandhan Ki Hardik Shubhkamnayen.

Raksha Bandhan Shayari (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Yah Lamha Kuch Khaas Hai, Behen Ke Haathon Mein Bhai Ka Haath Hai, O Behna Tere Liye Mere Paas Kuch Khaas Hai, Tere Sukoon Ke Khatir Meri Behna, Tera Bhai Humesha Tere Saath Hai.

Raksha Bandhan Shayari (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Khush Kismat Hoti Hai Woh Behen, Jiske Sar Par Bhai Ka Haath Hota Hai, Har Pareshani Mein Uska Saath Hota Hai, Ladna Jhagdna Phir Pyar Se Manana Tabhi Toh ISS Rishte Mein Itna Pyar Hota Hai.

Raksha Bandhan Shayari (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Chawal Ki Khusboo Aur Kesar Ka Shringar, Rakhi, Tilak, Mithai Aur Khushion Ki Bauchar, Bahno Ka Saath Aur Besumar Pyar, Mubarak Ko Aapko Rakhi Ka Tyohar.

Raksha Bandhan Shayari (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Yaad Aata Hai Aksar Woh Guzra Jamana, Teri Mithi Si Awaz Mein Bhaiya Kahkar Bulana, Woh School Ke Liye Subah Mujhko Jagana, Aayi Hai Rakhi Lekar Didi, Yahi Hai Bhai-Behen Ke Pyar Ka Tarana.

Happy Raksha Bandhan 2021 Wishes: Best Greetings, WhatsApp Messages, Quotes and Images for Sisters

Although the COVID-19 pandemic is one reason why celebrating festivals in India have come to a standstill, this one can and should be celebrated at home. Do not let the distance be a barrier in any way to celebrate the beautiful relationship, as you can send great wishes and blessings across the world.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 21, 2021 11:27 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).