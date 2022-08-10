Rakhi or Raksha Bandhan is the most awaited Hindu festival which is celebrated all over India with great enthusiasm and pomp. It celebrates the bond of brother and sister and symbolizes love and compassion. On this auspicious occasion, sisters tie rakhi on the wrist of their brother and pray for prosperity and their long life. This year Raksha Bandhan 2022 is being celebrated on August 11. Raksha Bandhan is an auspicious occasion to celebrate the unified and everlasting bond of love, care and respect between brothers and sisters. On this day, sisters tie rakhis on the wrists of their brothers and exchange gifts and sweets to mark the celebration. Here's a collection of Raksha Bandhan 2022 wishes, Happy Raksha Bandhan 2022 greetings, Raksha Bandhan images, Happy Rakhi wishes, Raksha Bandhan 2022 wallpapers, quotes, SMS, WhatsApp stickers and so much more!

Raksha Bandhan is a day that celebrates the promise made by brothers to sisters that no matter what the situation may be, they will protect and love them. Every year brothers and sisters come together on Raksha Bandhan to tie Rakhi to each other and exchange gifts and sweets. For this special day, we have brought some Quotes and Shayari for you which you can send to your brothers and sisters and wish them Rakhi.

The origin of Raksha Bandhan goes back to the era of gods and goddesses. According to a popular legend, Draupadi tied a piece of cloth on Lord Krishna's wrist after she was hurt while killing the evil king Shishupala. In return, Krishna promised to protect them. There is an incident of Rakhi in medieval history. When in the attack of Bahadur Shah of Gujarat, Queen Karnavati of Mewar sent Rakhi to Emperor Humayun and asked for his help. Humayun took Karnavati's Rakhi and without wasting any time rushed to help the queen. On this day sisters apply tilak on the forehead of their brother, perform aarti and tie rakhi on his wrist. Rakhi is a symbol of brother and sister love. In exchange for Rakhi, the brother gifts his sister and promises to protect her under any circumstances. Brother and sister who stay away from each other, can wish each other by sending these Rakhi quotes, shayari, greetings and images. You may also download the latest Raksha Bandhan 2022 WhatsApp stickers online from Play Store. Here is the download link.

WhatsApp Message Reads: I Pray for Your Success, Prosperity, and Long Life, Dear Brother. Sending Loads of Love and Best Wishes. Happy Raksha Bandhan.

WhatsApp Message Reads: As We Grow, We May Gain and Lose Many Things in Life but I Want You to Know That I Will Forever Be There for You. Happy Raksha Bandhan, Dear Brother!

WhatsApp Message Reads: Happy Rakhi Bhai. Thanks for Always Being My Pillar of Strength. I Am Very Fortunate to Have a Brother Like You.

WhatsApp Message Reads: Happy Rakhi to My Childhood Leg-Puller, My Best Brother, My Guardian Angel, and the Only Person Who Understands Me Inside-Out.

WhatsApp Message Reads: Here's Sending Rakhi and All the Love in the World to the Most Supportive and Responsible Brother! Happy Raksha Bandhan Bhaiya!

This year, a combination of two special auspicious times is being formed on Raksha Bandhan. On Rakshabandhan, it is becoming an auspicious combination of Shobhan Yoga with Dhanishta Nakshatra. In astrology, this auspicious combination is considered very special. It is believed that in this combination, Rakshabandhan will be auspicious and beneficial for both brother and sister.

