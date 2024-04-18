Rama Navami was observed on April 17 this year. This annual commemoration is believed to be the birth anniversary of Lord Rama and is marked with great valour and fervour by devotees worldwide. On the occasion of Rama Navami, people often visit Ram temples, take out special processions, and sing Ram Bhajans to appease Lord Rama and seek his blessings. The day is also marked by reciting the Hindu epic Ramayana, which narrates the tale of Rama. The celebration of Rama Navami is marked on a grand scale across Ayodhya. Here are some Ram Bhajans that people chant to not only on special celebrations but also throughout the year in honour of the mighty avatar of Lord Vishnu. Ram Navami Devotional Songs' Playlist: 5 Bhakti Geet From Bollywood Movies That Will Add to the Hindu Festival Celebrations.

1. Raghupati Raghav Raja Ram

This classic bhajan has been popularised through movies and shows alike and continues to capture the prowess of Lord Ram and his rajya.

2. Ram Ka Dham by Kailash Kher

This newly launched song is perfect to capture your reverence and appreciation of Lord Shree Ram and add to the festivities of his birthday.

3. Hey Ram, Hey Ram by Jagjit Singh

Listening to this soothing bhajan by the ghazal singer is bound to transport you to a place of calm, peace and goodness. Jagjit Singh’s Hey Ram is a must-listen.

4. Ram Siya Ram by Sachet Parampara

Sachet Parampara are known to bring a modern twist to the traditional bhajans while keeping their essence and beauty intact. Their version of Ram Siya Ram is sure to leave you mesmerised.

5. Ram Chalisa by Suresh Wadkar

Ram Chalisa is another popular and must-hear composition that is sure to help you connect with Lord Ram and celebrate Ram Navami. Ram Navami 2024: ‘Surya Abhishek’ of Lord Ram in Ayodhya Temple To Be Held on Occasion of Rama Navami.

Apart from these classics, a song like "Pal Pal Hai Bhaari" from Swades, which was penned by Javed Akhtar, is also a great listen. It beautifully captures the stories of the Ramayana and reminds us of the most important teaching of Lord Ram: to be good and do good, and that good will always win over evil. Here’s wishing everyone a Happy Ram Navami 2024.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 18, 2024 02:53 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).