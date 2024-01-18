The devotional fervour and enthusiasm are at their peak in Uttar Pradesh’s Ayodhya as people gear up to mark the momentous occasion of the consecration ceremony at the Ram Mandir on January 22. The holy city of Ayodhya is getting decked up for the ‘pran pratishtha’ at the grand Ram Mandir in the presence of Prime Minister Modi and several other top dignitaries. The Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple complex will be built in the traditional Nagara style and is believed to be 380 feet in length (east-west direction), 250 feet in width, and 161 feet in height. As per news agency ANI, the Vedic rituals for the Pran-Pratishtha (consecration) ceremony of Ram Lalla in Ayodhya will begin on January 16, a week before the main ceremony.

As the day of Lord Ram Lalla's consecration is all set for January 22, Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra has opened the bookings for passes for 'Aarti' both online and offline. As per the ANI, Manager Dhruvesh Mishra added that Aarti will be performed three times a day, and it will be opened only for the pass holders. The Aarti Passes will be available on the official website of Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra, i.e. srjbtkshetra.org. It will be available free of cost, and devotees will have to furnish their ID cards issued by the government. Only thirty passes will be allotted for each Aarti. In this article, learn about the key facts about the Ram Temple's consecration ceremony.

Key Facts About the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple

The temple is being supervised by the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust. The Trust has been given the responsibility of the construction and management of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya.

The temple complex is touted to be the world's third-largest Hindu temple.

It is designed in the Gurjara-Chaulukya style of Nagara style architecture, a type of Hindu temple architecture found primarily in northern India.

As per news agency ANI, the Vedic rituals for the Pran-Pratishtha (consecration) ceremony of Ram Lalla (infant Lord Ram) in Ayodhya will begin on January 16, a week before the main ceremony. As per reports, a priest from Varanasi named Lakshmi Kant Dixit will perform the main rituals of the consecration ceremony. From January 14 to January 22, Ayodhya will mark the Amrit Mahautsav.

A model of the proposed temple was showcased during the Prayag Kumbh Mela in 2019.

The temple's main structure will be built on a raised platform with three storeys. It will have five mandapas in the middle of the garbhagriha (sanctum sanctorum) and on the entrance passage.

Three mandapas on one side shall be of Kudu, Nritya and Rang, and the two mandapas on the other side will be of Kirtan and Prarthana. In Nagara style, the mandapas are to be decorated with shikhara.

In 2019, the Supreme Court, in its historic verdict, backed the construction of the Ram temple by a government trust at the disputed site in Ayodhya and ruled that an alternative five-acre plot must be found for a mosque in the Hindu holy town.

The Bhumi-Pujan ceremony for the commencement of the construction of Ram Mandir was performed on August 5, 2020, by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Construction of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple

As per reports, a priest from Varanasi named Lakshmi Kant Dixit will perform the main rituals of the consecration ceremony. From January 15 to January 22, Ayodhya will mark the Amrit Mahautsav.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 18, 2024 04:10 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).