Rama Navami is an auspicious Hindu festival celebrated to mark the birth of Lord Rama, one of the most revered deities in Hinduism. It falls on the ninth day, known as the Navami of the Chaitra month in the Hindu lunar calendar. It typically occurs in March or April, according to the Gregorian calendar. Lord Rama is considered the seventh incarnation of the Hindu god Vishnu and is revered for his righteousness, courage, and adherence to dharma. Rama Navami 2024 will be celebrated on April 17, i.e., Wednesday, this year. The Rama Navami Madhyahna Muhurat will be from 11.08 am to 01.36 pm for 02 hours and 28 minutes. In this article, let’s learn more about the Rama Navami 2024 date, puja rituals, and celebrations related to the auspicious day. Ram Navami Dishes: From Kale Chane to Sabudana Kheer, 5 Easy Recipes To Celebrate the Hindu Festival.

What is the Date of Rama Navami 2024?

Rama Navami 2024 will be celebrated on April 17, 2024, i.e., Wednesday.

What are the Auspicious Timings of Rama Navami 2024?

Rama Navami Madhyahna Muhurat will be from 11.08 am to 01.36 pm for 02 hours and 28 minutes.

The Ram Rama Navami Madhyahna moment will take place at 12.22 pm.

The Navami Tithi will begin at 01.23 pm on April 16, 2024, and end at 03.14 pm on April 17, 2024.

What are the Rituals of Ram Navami 2024?

The rituals and customs associated with Rama Navami vary from region to region throughout India. Eight Prahar fasting is suggested during Rama Navami, which means devotees should observe the fast from sunrise to sunset. Happy Ram Navami: Wishes, Greetings, 'Jai Shri Ram' Images, SMS, HD Wallpapers, and WhatsApp Messages To Send to Family and Friends. Rama Navami Vrat can be observed in three ways: casual, which can be observed without any cause; continual, which can be observed throughout life without any desire; and desirable, which can be followed to fulfil any desire. The day is marked by reciting texts from the Hindu epic Ramayana, which narrates the tale of Rama. Vaishnava Hindus celebrate the festival by visiting temples, praying, fasting, listening to spiritual discourses and singing bhajans or kirtans. Some devotees worship Rama like an infant by placing an image of him in a cradle. Charitable events and community meals are also organised on this day. On this day, essential celebrations occur at Ayodhya and numerous Rama temples all over India. Ratha yatras of Rama, Sita, Lakshmana, and Hanuman occur in several places.

What is the Significance of Rama Navami?

Lord Rama was born during the Madhyahna period, the middle of the Hindu day. The mid-point of Madhyahna marks the moment when Shri Rama was born, and temples symbolise this moment as the birth moment of Lord Rama. The chanting of Shri Rama and celebration reaches its peak during this time.

The festival of Rama Navami is celebrated passionately and enthusiastically across India and in Hindu communities worldwide. Rama Navami holds great significance in Hinduism as the day emphasises the values of righteousness, devotion, and the triumph of good over evil.

