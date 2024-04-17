Ram Navami is an auspicious Hindu festival that celebrates the birth of Lord Rama, one the most popularly revered deities in Hinduism, also known as the seventh avatar of Vishnu. Lord Rama is revered as an ideal of the ideal king and human through his righteousness, good conduct and virtue. The day of the Rama Navami festival usually falls on the ninth day (Navami) of the Chaitra month in the Hindu lunar calendar, which typically occurs in March or April according to the Gregorian calendar. This year, Rama Navami 2024 will be celebrated on Wednesday, April 17, 2024. According to Drik Panchang, Rama Navami Madhyahna Muhurat will be from 11:08 AM to 01:36 PM. Meanwhile, the Ram Navami Madhyahna Moment will be at 12:22 PM. In this article, let’s know more about the Rama Navami 2024 date, Rama Navami Katha, Rama Navami 2024 timings, puja rituals and shubh muhurat and celebrations related to the auspicious Hindu festival.

Rama Navami 2024 Date

Rama Navami 2024 will be celebrated on Wednesday, April 17.

Rama Navami 2024 Timings

Rama Navami Madhyahna Muhurat will be from 11:08 AM to 01:36 PM.

The Ram Navami Madhyahna Moment will be at 12:22 PM.

Ram Navami Shubh Muhurat

The Navami tithi will begin at 01:23 PM on April 16 and will end at 03:14 PM on April 17, 2024.

Ram Navami Puja Rituals

The rituals and customs associated with Rama Navami vary from region to region throughout India.

Devotees wake up early in the morning, take a bath and wear clean clothes. Some devotees observe a complete fast, abstaining from food and water until sunset, while others may opt for a partial fast, consuming fruits, milk, or specific types of food. The day is marked by reciting the Hindu epic Ramayana, which narrates the tale of Rama. Vaishnava Hindus celebrate the festival by visiting temples, praying, fasting, listening to spiritual discourses and singing bhajans or kirtans. Some devotees worship Lord Rama like an infant by placing an image of him in a cradle. Devotees visit temples dedicated to Lord Rama to offer prayers and seek blessings. The deity is bathed with water, milk, and honey, followed by the application of sandalwood paste and the offering of flowers. After the worship and prayers, devotees distribute prasad, which is sanctified food offered to the deity. It typically includes fruits, sweets, and other vegetarian dishes prepared as an offering to Lord Rama.

Ram Navami Celebrations

Lord Rama was born during the Madhyahna period, the middle of the Hindu day. Madhyahna, which prevails for six Ghatis, is the most auspicious time to perform Rama Navami Puja rituals. On the day of Ram Navami, important celebrations take place at Ayodhya and in several temples dedicated to Lord Ram all over India. Ratha Yatras of Shri Rama, Sita Mata, Lakshman, and Hanuman are held at several places.

Rama Navami is also part of the Chaitra Navaratri festival in spring. Since Ayodhya is the birthplace of Lord Rama, Rama Navami celebrations in Ayodhya are held with great enthusiasm and fervour. Devotees from India and abroad come to Ayodhya, take a holy dip into the Sarayu River, and visit Rama temple to participate in celebrations. A public dramatic performance, known as Ramlila, is annually hosted at the festivals of Ram Navami and Vijayadashami.

