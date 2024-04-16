Rama Navami is a significant Hindu festival commemorating the birth of Lord Rama. A highly revered figure in Hinduism, Lord Rama is worshipped as the seventh incarnation of Lord Vishnu. Due to his righteousness and good conduct, Lord Rama is regarded as an exemplary king and a virtuous human being. This festive occasion of Ram Navami 2024 will be observed on April 17, i.e., Wednesday. There is a rich tradition of bhajans dedicated to Lord Ram, Lord Krishna, and Lord Shiva. Bollywood, with its devotional songs, has contributed significantly to these celebrations. Ram Navami Dos & Don’ts: Auspicious Things To Do on the Birth Anniversary of Lord Ram for Good Luck and Happiness.

From Kishore Kumar's enchanting rendition of Chalo Bhai Ram Bharose to Lata Mangeshkar's melodious O Paalanhaare, these timeless melodies have become favourites in Indian households. As Ram Navami 2024 approaches, here are five lesser-known Ram bhajans from Hindi films that you might not have heard before but should listen to.

1. Adipurush (2023): Ram Siya Ram

Ram Siya Ram is a divine Hindi song from the 2023 movie Adipurush. The song is sung by Sachet-Parampara, Sachet Tandon, and Parampara Tandon. The movie stars Prabhas, Saif Ali Khan, Kriti Sanon, and Sunny Singh. This song is filled with soft, melodious notes that touch your heart and create a peaceful, spiritual atmosphere in your home whenever it's played.

2. Ram Setu (2022): Jai Shree Ram

Ram Setu is another Bollywood Hindi action-adventure movie starring Akshay Kumar, Jacqueline Fernandez, Nushrratt Bharuccha, and Satya Dev. The movie's soundtrack features the song Jai Shree Ram, composed and sung by the famous composer, singer, and songwriter Vikram Montrose. The song has energetic lyrics that praise Lord Rama, with some verses taken from Shri Ramcharitmanas, an epic poem composed by the 16th-century Indian poet Tulsidas. Ram Navami Wishes & HD Images for Family: WhatsApp Messages and Greetings Celebrating the Birth Anniversary of Lord Rama.

3. Sargam (1979): Ramji Ki Nikli Sawari

The next divine song on this list is Ramji Ki Nikli Sawari from the movie Sargam, starring Rishi Kapoor and Jaya Prada. This hit song is sung by Mohammed Rafi, composed by Laxmikant Pyarelal, and written by Anand Bakshi. The song's lyrics are significant as they tell the story of Lord Rama, Sita, and Laxman during their 14-year exile. It will be a great addition to your devotional playlist this Ram Navami.

4. Neel Kamal (1968): Hey Rom Rom Mein Basne Wale Ram

The song Hey rom rom mein basne wale Ram is a lesser-known track voiced by Asha Bhosle. It celebrates Lord Ram's mythological and cinematic supremacy. The song was released in the hit movie Neel Kamal, starring Waheeda Rehman, Raaj Kumar, Manoj Kumar, and Balraj Sahni. Interestingly, the roles Manoj Kumar and Waheeda Rehman played were named Rama and Sita, respectively.

5. Gopi (1970): Ram Chandra Ji Keh Gaye Siya Se

Many legendary composers have preferred to compose devotional songs with Lata Mangeshkar. This lovely divine song, Ram Chandra ji keh gaye Siya se, sung by Mahendra Kapoor in the movie Gopi, is one of the melodious musings you can hear this Ram Navami 2024. The song has beautiful bell notes and lyrics based on conversational sayings between Lord Rama and Sita.

We hope these Bollywood collections of devotional songs bring warmth and love to your heart during your Ram Navami 2024 celebrations. May the divine and ever-loving Lord Rama continue to be with you always. Wishing you and your loved ones a happy and prosperous Rama Navami.

