Ram Navami 2024 Live Streaming Online From Ayodhya Ram Mandir: Ram Navami is a special festival for Hindus. It's celebrated each year with lots of happiness. This year, we'll celebrate Ram Navami 2024 on Wednesday, April 17, 2024. It's a time to remember the birth of Lord Ram, who Hindus consider as a very important god in Hinduism. Ram Navami falls on the ninth day of the Chaitra month's first half. It's a happy coincidence that this day also marks the end of Chaitra Navratri. People in Ayodhya, a special place for Lord Ram, will celebrate with aarti ceremonies. Sri Ram Surya Tilak Time at Ayodhya Temple: When and How Will the Sun Kiss Ram Lalla Idol's Forehead on Ram Navami? Check Details.

However, if you can't go to Ayodhya Ram Mandir and be part of the aarti in person, fret not! You can join the celebration online. Many people who cannot make it can take part in the celebrations by joining the live telecast and the live streaming of the aarti and bhajans. If you too are looking for live streaming of the Ram Navami 2024 aarti, just follow the link below or go to Doordarshan Uttar Pradesh's YouTube channel at 11 am. You can be part of the joy from anywhere! Check the link below for the live stream. Ram Navami 2024 Wishes and Images: Send Greetings, Quotes, WhatsApp Messages and Wallpapers to Family and Friends.

Ram Navami 2024 Live Stream

Ram Navami is a special Hindu festival celebrated in India during Chaitra Navratri, a time of great significance. This year, on April 17, 2024, which is a Wednesday, we'll celebrate Ram Navami 2024, honouring the birth of Lord Rama, the seventh avatar of Lord Vishnu. Lord Rama symbolises righteousness, virtue, and compassion. To mark this auspicious occasion, devotees typically perform puja at home and observe fasting. Many also visit the Ayodhya Ram Mandir, which is especially significant this year due to the newly inaugurated Ram temple. The temple is expected to be a prime destination for devotees.

For those unable to visit in person, there's good news! The Ayodhya Ram Mandir will live stream the aarti, and Doordarshan Uttar Pradesh channel will broadcast it. This online telecast allows everyone to join the celebrations from anywhere. The Ram Navami 2024 aarti at Ayodhya Ram Mandir will be live streamed on the DD UP channel starting at 11 am on April 17, 2024. Join us in this joyous celebration! Ram Navami 2024 Devotional Songs' Playlist: From 'Ram Siya Ram' to 'Jai Shree Ram,' 5 Bhakti Geet From Bollywood Movies That Will Add to the Hindu Festival Celebrations (Watch Videos).

Catch the Live Stream of Ram Navami 2024 Aarti at Ayodhya Ram Mandir Here

This Ram Navami 2024, let's celebrate together, whether we gather in person at the Ayodhya Ram Mandir or join online via the live stream or live telecast. Let's embrace the spirit of Lord Ram's teachings of righteousness and compassion, spreading joy and harmony wherever we are. Together, let's make this Ram Navami 2024 a truly memorable and meaningful occasion for all.

