Ram Navami is an auspicious Hindu festival that celebrates the birth of Lord Rama, the seventh incarnation of the Hindu god Vishnu. The day of Ram Navami falls on the ninth day (Navami) of the Chaitra month in the Hindu lunar calendar, which usually corresponds to March or April in the Gregorian calendar. This year, Rama Navami 2024 will be celebrated on Wednesday, April 17, 2024. The Rama Navami Madhyahna Muhurat will be from 11:08 am to 1:36 pm. On the auspicious occasion of Ram Navami 2024, people draw colourful rangoli patterns using vibrant colours to decorate the house for the special occasion.

Jai Shree Ram Rangoli Design

Beautiful Rangoli Design for Ram Navami 2024

Ram Navami 2024 Rangoli Design

Ram Navami is observed with great fervour and enthusiasm across India, particularly in states like Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Maharashtra, and Tamil Nadu, where Lord Rama holds special significance. On this day, devotees visit temples dedicated to Lord Rama to offer prayers and seek his blessings. Special ceremonies are conducted in temples, including the recitation of the Ramayana, the epic depicting the life and exploits of Lord Rama. Ram Navami 2024 Greetings and Messages: Send WhatsApp Text, SMS, Wishes, Wallpapers and Quotes to Loved Ones To Celebrate the Occasion.

In some states of India, processions are carried out in various cities and towns, featuring elaborately decorated idols of Lord Rama, Goddess Sita, his loyal devotee Hanuman, and other characters from the Ramayana. These processions often include music, chanting, and performances depicting scenes from the epic.

