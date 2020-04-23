The final deliberations of Hilal Committee is currently underway. The Maghrib prayers are over in most parts of the nation and an announcement on moon sighting is expected shortly. With the Maghrib prayers over in most parts of Pakistan, an announcement from Mufti Muneeb ur Rehman is expected in the next few minutes. Stay tuned here for the updates. Mufti Muneeb ur Rehman will shortly issue a statement on the sighting of Ramadan moon in the nation. Stay tuned here for the updates. The Ruet-e-Hilal Committee is on lookout for the crescent in Sindh, Punjab, KPK, Gilgit-Baltistan and Balochistan. Mufti Muneeb ur Rehman is coordinating with the designated officials. Stay tuned here for the fastest updates.

Islamabad, April 23: The Ruet-e-Hilal Committee, with Mufti Muneeb ur Rehman as its head, has called for moon sighting this evening. The designated zonal units of the Hilal Committee would be convening late in the afternoon, around Asr prayers, and keep their search on for the crescent till after Maghrib prayers. If the moon is sighted, then Ramadan ul Kareem will begin in Pakistan, and the first fast would be observed tomorrow, April 24. Stay tuned here for the live news and updates on Ramzan 2020 moon sighting in Pakistan.

The taraweeh or the special congregational prayers, held each night in Ramadan after Isha namaz, would also begin from today if the moon is sighted. The prayers would be held under strict social-distancing measures. The Imran Khan government has issued a 20-point directive to the mosques and Imambargahs that will remain open for prayers during the holy month. Moon Not Sighted in Australia and New Zealand, Ramadan Fasts to Begin From Saturday.

While the hilal committee is on the lookout for Ramadan crescent, the country's Science Minister - Fawad Chaudhary - had earlier announced that the holy month will begin from Saturday, as per the astronomical data. The announcement was made by him in February and reiterated in March.

According to Chaudhary, the clergy of Pakistan should consider the astronomical and scientific realm while deciding on the Islamic dates. However, after Mufti Muneeb categorically rejected to accept any announcement related to Ramadan dates without moon sighting, the government decided to allow the Ruet-e-Hilal committee to take the final call.

Attempt to sight the moon will also be made today in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA), United Arab Emirates (UAE), Algeria, Morocco and other parts of Middle East. In neighbouring India, attempt to sight the crescent would be made by ulemas and religious groups in Jammu and Kashmir. All other parts of India and Bangladesh will look for the 29th crescent on Friday.