Ramadan 2020 Moon Sighting in Saudi Arabia Live Streaming on Al-Arabiya: Watch Updates on Chand Raat Announcement For Fasting Month

Moon Sighting | Image used for representational purpose. (Photo Credits: Getty Images)

Riyadh, April 22: Muslims in Saudi Arabia will look for the moon this evening (chand raat) to mark the beginning of Ramadan 2020 (Ramzan).The Supreme Court of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) has urged Muslims in the country to participate in the moon sighting. Based on the sighting of the moon, the date for Ramadan month will be announced. The Al Arabiya channel is likely to host live streaming of the moon sighting efforts that will determine the date for Ramadan beginning in Saudi Arabia. Scroll down to watch live streaming of the Ramadan moon sighting on Al Arabiya channel. Ramadan 2020: What is Permitted And Not Allowed For Muslims During Ramzan?

Under the Islamic lunar calendar, a new month begins upon the sighting of a crescent moon on the 29th day of the ongoing month. If the moon is not sighted, the month completes 30 days and a new month begins the next day. Muslims in Saudi Arabia are observing 29th Shaba'an today. If the moon is sighted this evening, Ramadan in will begin from tomorrow (April 23). If the moon remains invisible, Shabaan will complete 30 days and Ramadan will start from April 24.

Ramadan 2020 Moon Sighting in Saudi Arabia Live Streaming on Al Arabiya:

According to Moroccan astronomer Abdelaziz Kharbouch Al Ifrani, Ramadan is likely to begin from April 24 in Saudi Arabia, UAE, Qatar, Kuwait and other Gulf countries. Malaysia has fixed April 23 as the date for sighting the crescent moon. During Ramzan, Muslims observe dawn-to-dusk fast and hold special prayers. Fasting in Ramadan is intended to help teach Muslims self-discipline and self-restraint.