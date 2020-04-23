Ramadan 2020 Moon Sighting in Saudi Arabia Live Streaming on Makkah HD & Al-Arabiya: Watch Updates Hilal Crescent Announcement by KSA

Moon Sighting | Image used for representational purpose. (Photo Credits: Getty Images)

Jeddah, April 23: The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia will announce today whether the moon of Ramadan ul Kareem 2020, also referred to as Ramzan in the Indian subcontinent, has been sighted or not. A day earlier, the Kingdom had rejigged the Umm al-Qura calendar, to announce that Thursday was 29th Shaban and not 30th of the Islamic month. The live updates on the decision to be taken by the Saudi authorities is expected to be broadcasted on Al-Arabiya. The live streaming of the channel is provided below. Ramadan Moon Sighting in Saudi Arabia Live News Updates on April 23, 2020: KSA to Look for Crescent Today as Court Rectifies Shaban 29th Date.

Under the Islamic lunar calendar, a new month begins upon the sighting of a crescent moon on the 29th day of the ongoing month. If the moon is not sighted, the month completes 30 days and a new month begins the next day. Muslims in Saudi Arabia are observing 29th Shaba'an today. If the moon is sighted this evening, Ramadan in will begin from tomorrow (April 24). If the moon remains invisible, Shabaan will complete 30 days and Ramadan will start from April 25.

According to Moroccan astronomer Abdelaziz Kharbouch Al Ifrani, Ramadan is likely to begin from April 24 in Saudi Arabia, UAE, Qatar, Kuwait and other Gulf countries. Malaysia has fixed April 23 as the date for sighting the crescent moon. During Ramzan, Muslims observe dawn-to-dusk fast and hold special prayers. Fasting in Ramadan is intended to help teach Muslims self-discipline and self-restraint.