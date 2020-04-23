The Hilal Committee personnel in Abu Dhabi, Sharjah and Dubai are on the lookout for crescent of Ramadan ul Kareem. Stay tuned here for the realtime updates.

Abu Dhabi/Rabat, April 23: The countries in Middle East and Maghreb regions, which began the Islamic month of Shaban a day after the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, are attempting to sight the 29th hilal crescent today. The religious authorities in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Oman and Yemen in the Gulf, along with Morocco and Algeria in North Africa, are on the lookout for the new moon. An announcement on Ramadan moon sighting 2020 is expected after namaz-e-maghrib or the evening prayers. Stay tuned above the live updates.

The UAE Moon Sighting committee had on Tuesday issued a statement that they would be searching for the hilal crescent on April 23. The designated officials would use the telescopes to find the crescent from all parts of the Emirates, including Abu Dhabi, Dubai and Sharjah. Based on the sighting of moon, the Ramadan starting date would be confirmed. Indonesia, Singapore Confirm Sighting of New Moon, Fasts to Begin From Tomorrow.

In neighbouring Oman, a similar announcement was issued by Ministry of Endowments and Religious Affairs (MERA), stating that the crescent of 29th Shaaban 1441 Hijri would be viewed on April 23. According to the statement issued by the astronomical department of the Ministry, the sighting of moon would be "difficult" on Thursday, and a high probability exists that Ramadan fasts in the country would begin from Saturday.

The announcement to be issued by Morocco would play a crucial role on the decision over Ramadan dates to be taken by a section of Muslims in the United Kingdom. Several school of thoughts among Muslims of UK and Spain align their Islamic dates in accordance to the Moroccan calendar, citing the geographical proximity.

The decision on moon sighting to be taken by Oman is likely to influence Yemen as well, if the moon is not directly sighted in the war-torn nation. The Houthi militant regime may also consult its ally Iran, as they both adhere to the Shia branch of Islam. In Libya, which is facing a civil war, a decision is expected to be taken by the informal religious committees. In case the moon is not sighted with the naked eye, the decision to be taken by neighbouring Algeria is likely to influence.