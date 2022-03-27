Ramadan is the ninth month of the Islamic calendar, and Muslims across the globe are obliged to fast during this month every year except for an ill person, kids under seven years of age or someone who is travelling. Fasting in Ramadan doesn't signify only giving up on routine meals during the daytime from minutes before sunrise till dusk but also abstaining from doing immoral activities hence showing self-control by curbing your desires. Fasting in Ramadan helps a Muslim develop a submissive nature towards your creator ALLAH and purifies oneself from physical and spiritual immorality. Ramadan 2022 Dos and Don’ts Guide: Here’s a List of Things One Must Keep in Mind During the Islamic Holy Month of Fasting.

As Ramadan is forthcoming, Muslims worldwide have already started preparations for the holy month. Muslims welcome the sacred month by greeting each other through different expressions, but Ramadan Mubarak and Ramadan Kareem are the most common. It might seem both possess the same meaning and could be used interchangeably, but they both actually differ in meaning. Let us find out the meanings of Ramadan Mubarak and Ramadan Kareem briefly. Ramadan 2022 Traditions Around The World: From UAE To Indonesia, Here's How Different Countries Celebrate The Holy Month of Ramazan.

What is the Meaning of Ramadan Mubarak?

Ramadan 2022 Greetings (File Image)

Mubarak is the Arabic equivalent of 'Blessed.' So when someone greets you by saying Ramadan Mubarak, it means, 'May you have a blessed month of fasting full of peace and Allah's favours. It is a beautiful way of asking blessing from Allah Almighty for your brothers and sisters in Islam. Greeting non-muslims with Ramadan Mubarak invokes compassion among each other and brings peace throughout the communities.

What is the Meaning of Ramadan Kareem?

Ramadan 2022 Greetings (File Image)

Kareem is an Arabic word that means 'Generous.' Hence greeting someone by saying Ramadan Kareem quite literally means 'May the holy month of fasting be generous to you.' Some Muslims with in-depth knowledge of Islam debate on whether it is correct to use Ramadan Kareem or not, as Al-Kareem is among the 99 names of Allah, which means "The generous The beneficient who is our sustainer and provider." And using Kareem in context with a particular month in Islam is not justified.

Though people use both Ramadan Mubarak and Ramadan Kareem to wish each other on a positive note though, in Islam, it is always advised and considered wise to decline the thought, which becomes a matter of doubt among people.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 27, 2022 11:00 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).