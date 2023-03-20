Ramadan, also known as Ramzan, is the ninth month of the Islamic calendar and is one of the most sacred times for Muslims. This year, the holy month of Ramadan begins on the evening of Wednesday, March 22. The exact beginning and ending times of Ramadan are based on the sighting of the crescent moon. During the month of Ramadan, Muslims observe a strict daily fast from dawn until sunset. They are not allowed to eat or drink, not even water, during these daylight hours. It is a commemoration of Muhammad's first revelation. The annual observance of Ramadan is regarded as one of the Five Pillars of Islam and lasts twenty-nine to thirty days, from one sighting of the crescent moon to the next. The final evening of Ramadan marks the celebration called Eid-al-Fitr, when the traditional month-long fast is ended with a feast. Ramadan Tradition: Why Muslims Break Their Fast By Eating Dates? Know the Importance of Medjool Dates During Iftar.

When Will Ramzan 2023 Start in India?

The Islamic calendar is based on the lunar cycle. The Holy month of Ramadan rotates by approximately ten days each year. Ramadan 2023 in India is likely to start from March 23, following the sighting of the moon. The fasting period will last for a period of 29 or 30 days. At end of Ramadan, Eid-al-Fitr will be celebrated. When Is Ramadan 2023 Moon Sighting in Saudi Arabia, UAE? Know Tentative Dates for Ramzan and First Day of Fasting.

History

According to historical records, the Muslim community were first commanded to fast in the second year of Hijra in 624 CE. Ramadan is a time of spiritual reflection, self-improvement, and heightened devotion and worship. Muslims are expected to put more effort into following the teachings of Islam. They believe that the practice of fasting is not, in fact, an innovation of monotheism but rather has always been necessary for believers to attain Taqwa (the fear of God). The Muslims point to the fact that the pre-Islamic pagans of Mecca fasted on the tenth day of Muharram to expiate sin and avoid drought. Muslims can usually estimate the beginning of Ramadan depending on the crescent moon, which typically occurs approximately one day after the new moon.

Significance

The first and last dates of Ramadan are determined by the Islamic lunar calendar. While observing the Ramzan fast, eating and drinking are prohibited from dawn to sunset. People of the Muslim community usually consume a pre-dawn meal called Sehri and a nightly meal known as Iftar. Traditionally, many Muslims break the fast by first eating dates during Iftar, as Prophet Muhammad is believed to have done the same to break his fast. Foods traditionally served at Iftar vary and the food is often shared with a poor families during Ramadan. Muslims devote more time to prayer and acts of charity, striving to improve their self-discipline.

