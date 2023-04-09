Mumbai, April 9: Ramzan 2023 commenced in Mumbai, Kolkata, Lucknow, Delhi and other parts of India on March 24. During Ramzan or Ramadan, the ninth month of the Islamic lunar calendar, Muslims observe fast (Roza) daily from dawn till dusk. The pre-dawn meal is known as Sehri and the food consumed to break the fast is called Iftar. Sehri and Iftar timings vary from city to city based on sunrise and sunset.

As per the Islamic calendar, a new month begins upon the sighting of a crescent moon on the 29th day of the month. If the moon is not sighted, the month completes 30 days and a new month begins the next day. In India, the moon was not sighted on April 22 which was the 29th of Shaban month. Hence, Shabam month ended on March 13 and Ramzan began on March 24. Eid 2023 Date: When Is Eid al-Fitr Moon Sighting? Know Ramadan Chand Raat Date in India, Saudi Arabia and Other Countries.

Muslims observe fast during Ramadan month to commemorate the first revelation of the Quran to Prophet Muhammad. The annual observance is considered one of the 'Five Pillars' of Islam. The Sehri and Iftar timings are dependent on sunrise and sunset, and they change every day. The timings also vary from city to city. Ramadan 2023: Bihar CM Nitish Kumar Along With Dy CM Tejashwi Yadav Attend 'Iftar' Party In Patna.

Sehri and Iftar Timings for Mumbai on April 10:

Roza Sehri Time Iftar Time Date 18 05:11 AM 6:56 PM 10 April 2023

Sehri and Iftar Timings for Delhi on April 10:

Roza Sehri Time Iftar Time Date 18 04:40 AM 6:45 PM 10 April 2023

Sehri and Iftar Timings for Lucknow on April 10:

Roza Sehri Time Iftar Time Date 18 04:28 AM 6:29 PM 10 April 2023

Sehri and Iftar Timings for Chennai on April 10:

Roza Sehri Time Iftar Time Date 18 04:47 AM 6:22 PM 10 April 2023

Sehri and Iftar Timings for Hyderabad on April 10:

Roza Sehri Time Iftar Time Date 18 04:50 AM 6:22 PM 10 April 2023

Sehri and Iftar Timings for Kolkata on April 10:

Roza Sehri Time Iftar Time Date 18 04:04 AM 5:56 PM 10 April 2023

Have a happy and blessed Ramzan 2023.

