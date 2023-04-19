Mumbai, April 19: Ramzan 2023 has entered its final phase in India. Muslims here will be observing their 28th fast, also called as Roza of Ramzan, also spelt as Ramadan, on April 20. During Ramzan, Muslims follow strict rules for fasting. They have Sehri (pre-dawn meal) prior to sunrise and abstain from all types of food and water during the day. They break their fast when the sun sets. The evening meal is called Iftar. The timing for Sehri and Iftar differs from city to city. LatestLY brings to you the timetable of Ramzan 2023 for Sehri and Iftar timings on April 20 in Mumbai, Delhi, Lucknow, Kolkata and other cities in India. Ramzan 2023 Iftar Places Near Jama Masjid: Love Nihari, Kebabs and Butter Chicken? Visit Jama Masjid Area for Lip-Smacking Foods.

There are several rules set upon for the Roza. Accordingly, Sehri is consumed around 10 minutes before the call for Fajr prayer. Iftar time begins with a call for Maghrib prayer, i.e. two minutes after the sunset. Scroll down to know the timings of Sehri and Iftar in Mumbai, Delhi, Lucknow, Chennai and Kolkata for the 28th Roza on April 20. Ramzan 2023: Iftar Parties in Jammu and Kashmir Symbol of Mutual Brotherhood.

Sehri and Iftar Timings for Mumbai on April 20:

Roza Sehri Time Iftar Time Date 28 05:02 AM 6:58 PM 20 April 2023

Sehri and Iftar Timings for Delhi on April 20:

Roza Sehri Time Iftar Time Date 28 04:28 AM 6:51 PM 20 April 2023

Sehri and Iftar Timings for Lucknow on April 20:

Roza Sehri Time Iftar Time Date 28 04:16 AM 6:34 PM 20 April 2023

Sehri and Iftar Timings for Chennai on April 20:

Roza Sehri Time Iftar Time Date 28 04:40 AM 6:23 PM 20 April 2023

Sehri and Iftar Timings for Hyderabad on April 20:

Roza Sehri Time Iftar Time Date 28 04:42 AM 6:34 PM 20 April 2023

Sehri and Iftar Timings for Kolkata on April 20:

Roza Sehri Time Iftar Time Date 28 03:54 AM 6:00 PM 20 April 2023

The holy month of Ramzan, celebrated with much enthusiasm and joy, will culminate with the festival of Raman Eid 2023, or Eid al-Fitr 2023. Have a happy and blessed Ramzan ahead.

