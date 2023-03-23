Chennai, March 23: Ramadan 2023 or Ramzan 2023 are finally here. As no moon has been sighted in India so far, scholars have announced the first Ramadan to fall on Friday (March 24). The Chief Khaji of the Tamil Nadu Government has announced that Ramadan will officially start on Friday.

Ramadan, the ninth month of the Islamic calendar, spreads the message of peace and humanity. Muslims across the globe made huge charity during this month as taking out zakat , and fitra is mandatory. This is usually done before Eid, so everyone celebrates it with sheer joy. Moreover, giving food to the poor during this month also holds an important place in Islam. People generally distribute meals during the time of iftar. Ramadan 2023: Which Country Has the Longest and Shortest Ramzan 1444 Fasting Hours in the World?

Ramadan Iftar and Sehri Timetable 2023 For Chennai:

Roza Sehri Time Iftar Time Date 1 04:59 AM 6:21 PM 24 Mar 2023 2 04:58 AM 6:21 PM 25 Mar 2023 3 04:58 AM 6:21 PM 26 Mar 2023 4 04:57 AM 6:21 PM 27 Mar 2023 5 04:56 AM 6:21 PM 28 Mar 2023 6 04:56 AM 6:21 PM 29 Mar 2023 7 04:55 AM 6:21 PM 30 Mar 2023 8 04:54 AM 6:21 PM 31 Mar 2023 9 04:53 AM 6:21 PM 01 Apr 2023 10 04:53 AM 6:22 PM 02 Apr 2023 11 04:52 AM 6:22 PM 03 Apr 2023 12 04:51 AM 6:22 PM 04 Apr 2023 13 04:51 AM 6:22 PM 05 Apr 2023 14 04:50 AM 6:22 PM 06 Apr 2023 15 04:49 AM 6:22 PM 07 Apr 2023 16 04:48 AM 6:22 PM 08 Apr 2023 17 04:48 AM 6:22 PM 09 Apr 2023 18 04:47 AM 6:22 PM 10 Apr 2023 19 04:46 AM 6:22 PM 11 Apr 2023 20 04:46 AM 6:22 PM 12 Apr 2023 21 04:45 AM 6:22 PM 13 Apr 2023 22 04:44 AM 6:23 PM 14 Apr 2023 23 04:43 AM 6:23 PM 15 Apr 2023 24 04:43 AM 6:23 PM 16 Apr 2023 25 04:42 AM 6:23 PM 17 Apr 2023 26 04:41 AM 6:23 PM 18 Apr 2023 27 04:41 AM 6:23 PM 19 Apr 2023 28 04:40 AM 6:23 PM 20 Apr 2023 29 04:39 AM 6:23 PM 21 Apr 2023

Most Muslims observe Ramadan for a month and avoid fights and arguments, among other major sins. However, this behaviour needs to be inculcated throughout the year. Of course, no one can fast every day, but other good habits can be continued, such as waking up early, eating at a specific time, staying away from major and minor sins, etc.

